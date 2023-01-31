In their book, Safe People, Dr. Henry Cloud and Dr. John Townsend say, “safe people are individuals who draw us closer to being the people God intended us to be. Though not perfect, they are ‘good enough’ in their own character that the net effect of their presence in our lives is positive. They are accepting, honest, and present, and they help us bear good fruit in our lives.”
I love this definition because it reminds us that our safe people won’t be perfect. They will not love us perfectly, and that’s okay.
There are different kinds of safety, too. There is physical safety. Has a person harmed you physically or touched you in any way that felt uncomfortable or painful? Has this person pushed you into something physical without your consent?
Then there is emotional safety. Does this person allow you to feel what you feel without judgment? Does this person listen when you share vulnerably? Is this person self-centered and does not seem to genuinely care about your well-being or your needs? Does this person say harmful things when upset? Is this person trustworthy?
There is environmental safety. Does this person live in a safe place? Smoke inside the house or live as a hoarder? Does this person want to meet you for the first time at his home? And there is also spiritual safety. Does this person act holier-than-thou, passing judgment and condemnation on “worst sinners?” Is this person a toxic, narcissistic leader in the church? Does the person push you into spiritual conversations you aren’t ready for or act like they know everything about the Bible?
As we define safe people, we also need to look at the characteristics of unsafe people. This list is straight out of Cloud and Townsend’s book in chapters 2 and 3. When you hear these, remember you aren’t perfect, and no one else is either. What you are looking for to determine whether a person is safe or not is if there is a pattern of each of these characteristic.
Unsafe people:
-think they “have it all together” instead of admitting their weaknesses.
-are defensive instead of open to feedback.
-are self-righteous instead of humble.
-only apologize instead of changing their behavior.
-avoid working on their problems instead of dealing with them.
-demand trust, instead of earning it.
-blame others instead of taking responsibility.
-lie instead of telling the truth.
-are stagnant instead of growing.
-avoid closeness instead of connecting.
-are only concerned about “I” instead of “we.”
-resist freedom instead of encouraging it.
-flatter us instead of confronting us.
-condemn us instead of forgiving us.
-stay in parent/child roles instead of relating as equals.
-are unstable overtime instead of being consistent.
-are a negative influence on us, instead of a positive one.
-tell your private things instead of keeping secrets.
Is there someone in mind in your life who exhibits any of these traits on a consistent basis? Is this person close to you? Have you ever gotten a nudge in your gut that this person may not be a safe person?
Or you may hear that list, and be able to confidently say, “Yep, I know who my safe people are. I know whom I can trust and who won’t judge me, and who genuinely cares about me. I know who will be honest with me and allow me room to be myself. I know who will listen.” That’s awesome. I hope you continue to lean into those relationships in deeper ways so you can truly experience what great relationships are made of. But if you are in unsafe relationships, I hope you’ll consider what boundaries need to be in place in order to take better care of yourself.
