“For a child to have continued success, it is important for them to have active role models in their lives,” Heather Benoit said.
Benoit knows what the importance of education can do to the lives of children and is the reason why she decided to bring forth a program that would go “beyond” the classroom, she said.
Beyond the Bell is an afterschool program for children at Rev. Lloyd Wallace Center in Raceland that began in 2014, and is held Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For eight years, Benoit and the team of volunteers have brought resources to students ages 5-12 that do not have access to those resources.
“Our mission is to enhance the lives of at-risk youth by helping them develop their full potential with experiences, support, challenges, engaging life lessons, and unconditional love,” Benoit said.
What stands Beyond the Bell apart from other after school programs is the love the program is based on.
“8 years ago, I packed up my classroom with my ownings and began Beyond the Bell,” Benoit said. “It was a blank canvas that has grown tremendously due to community support and donors.”
The start of the program has continuously increased. From using just Benoit’s former school supplies to computers and printers enjoyed because of the donation of the Bayou Community Foundation, the love for this program has affected the whole community.
“In 2019, Friends of Beyond the Bell was established and our program grew even more,” she said. “Through this nonprofit, we were eligible to go after more grant opportunities and were able to begin traveling with the children and getting them out of the community.”
Benoit believes that for children to be able to continue to become the best versions of themselves, they must experience the things their community has to offer.
“In the past two years, our children have engaged in boxing, experiencing a swamp tour, participating in community distributions, volunteering at the food bank and animal shelter, roller skating, touring Nicholls State University and engaging in science-based activities, touring the libraries in our parish, and so much more,” she said.
Beyond the Bell averaged 20 students, but now actively sees 40 students ready to engage in the program.
Offering resources, help and experiences to these children is important. However, the focus is to also provide these students with healthy relationships.
“Many of our children do not have active role models at home; therefore, our goal is to always give them that special relationship they deserve to have with an adult,” Benoit said.
The program also has high school students as volunteers and Benoit believes that their participation shows the importance of the program, she said.
“We aren’t here for the short term; we are here for the long haul and truly adore and care for each child.”
For her, these kids are the driving motivation behind the program, and they become more than just educational support. They become a family.
“We laugh together, we learn together, we cry together, and we blossom together,” she said. “When you enter the Beyond the Bell program, you can feel the love in the building. We are so very thankful for the dynamic we have in our program and all the support we have today.”
For more information you can visit the Friends of Beyond the Bell Facebook page.
