Meet Hayzlee Travis, a 5-year-old who loves to dive into the water during her swim lessons with instructor Lanie.
In the future, she aspires to be a teacher, and her favorite ice cream flavor is classic vanilla.
Hayzlee has been participating in swim lessons for three years and enjoys playing with sand at the beach.
Her favorite vacation so far has been to Disney World, where she went on exciting rides.
If she could have a superpower, she would choose the ability to fly because she loves feeling the rush of being up high.
