For the 9th year in a row, Les Reflections du Bayou will be hosting this year’s Braxton’s Gift for Life from July 24 to July 28.
Braxton’s Gift for Life is a week-long water educational course for children and adults to learn about water survival education. This is an event that year after year has been made possible with the help of volunteers and community members pitching in and keeping the program alive.
“It’s a very dedicated group of volunteers that feels very strongly about what we are trying to get across,” Peggy Bagala, founder of Les Reflections du Bayou, said.
Bagala explains that the levee system that surrounds the area is dangerous. If the system were to fail, many people would drown because they are unaware of the proper steps to take to get to safety, she explained. This is the reason that the program goes beyond giving free swimming lessons to all ages, but to help everyone in the community learn survival education and how to better the community.
“This is teaching them about the environment, all the information on sunscreen and why you should use it, why it’s not okay to bully, riptides, and other things,” she said.
Groups like the hospital, the sheriff’s office and the fire department volunteer and teach about these other topics.
“We’re not doing enough. There are a lot of people that can’t afford swimming lessons and what we do is create a process for them,” Bagala said. She advises people after the program to continue swimming and invest in local swimming teams to keep going. “It’s a domino effect that we do.”
The start of this program is grounded in giving people a gift. “Everybody’s got gifts. They might not know them right now, or they might just know one of them or they know all of them, but they’re expected to use it. We’re passing that gift of life on and it’s important that they pay attention to it,” she said.
The program is named after her grandson Braxton Bourda, who loved swimming and it was his gift. After his death, God gave her the idea to pass his gift on with this program, she said. “I didn’t want to do it, but the idea and God just kept coming back at me.”
Many people in the community learned how to swim because of this program. As she recruits people to take advantage of the opportunity, she crosses paths with previous students. For Bagala this program is a necessity for the community, and she is thankful for all the support that the community has given.
This year she has over 50 children and 30 teens and adults already registered for the program. She invites everyone to try to stop by and watch the first and last day and witness the beauty of children and adults overcoming the fear of water.
“Bayou Community Foundation has given us a grant for 10,000 dollars on July 26. They believe in this program, and they know our dedication,” she said.
This is about saving lives for Bagala and the volunteers. “We’re all a community here,” she said. The more awareness there is, the greater the change.
