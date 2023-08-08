A local man has 8 years of committed service practicing law.
His motto is simple: Better Call Badeaux.
Local native Tommy Badeaux started practicing law in May 2015 and has been working hard to build up his clientele ever sense, striving to do the best that he can for his customers every, single day — working hard to make sure that they are treated fairly and given the justice that they deserve.
Badeaux said he works hard for his clientele and does everything in his power to let them know that he has their back throughout every stage of the case.
He said the most fulfilling thing about his job is going into the courtroom and getting them the justice that they deserve.
Badeaux owns and operates The Law Office of Tommy J. Badeaux, which has its main office at 2500 N. Hullen St., in Metairie. He can be contacted at (504) 323-7777. Because of his local roots, Badeaux said he always welcomes local clientele and several of his cases play out in courtrooms throughout the Bayou Region.
“I don’t really think there’s anything better in my line of work than to do that,” Badeaux said of the feeling of obtaining a successful verdict for a customer. “To have someone basically trust their life with you to handle their claim and get their life back on track and the money they deserve? It’s like your team winning a national title or a Super Bowl. It’s just an indescribable and amazing feeling.”
For Badeaux, his path to the courtroom was set from childhood.
Badeaux grew up in South Lafourche and was a multi-sport athlete.
He said his path to being a lawyer was paved by his grandfather. Badeaux said his grandpa told him at a young age that he should pursue one of two career paths: being a doctor or being a lawyer.
Both career paths seemed good to the young child, but then a life event ended up pulling him into law.
“My Pappy told me growing up that I had to be either a doctor of a lawyer, so I didn’t have to do hard manual labor my whole life,” Badeaux said. “But seeing both my grandparents battle cancer in hospitals made me hate being in them. So it was because of that that I stuck with the other option.”
Badeaux made the right decision.
He started practicing law in May 2015 and has grown his clientele gradually.
Those who have hired Badeaux cite a lawyer who is hard working, passionate and willing to go above and beyond for his clients. He said those are all traits that he takes pride in, and he gives every, single case personal attention — wanting the best possible outcome in them all.
Badeaux primarily focuses on personal injury cases focused on car wrecks or offshore injuries, but he said he also does DWI cases and acts as a general counsel for several businesses in the area.
When asked for his goals for the future, Badeaux said he plans to ‘keep on, keeping on,’ and will continue to work hard to help his clients seek the restitutions they deserve in civil cases and/or fair rulings in criminal cases.
Badeaux’s home offices may be in Metairie, but a piece of his heart is always home. His law office has been a regular supporter of local athletic teams and he said several of his clients are from Lafourche Parish. He said he wants to continue to grow, while also continuing to serve our area’s needs in the future.
“My goals for the future are just to keep providing great service for my clients and blazing my own trail in this often cookie cutter profession,” he said. “Ideally, I’d like to open up a satellite office in Lafourche and hire another young attorney who’s motivated to succeed, provide help to those that need it and assist #BetterCallBadeaux to become the No. 1 injury firm in the Bayou Region.”
