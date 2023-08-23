A local lawyer has been practicing for almost exactly 10 years in our area — her first decade of work complete, as of August 5.
She said she has high hopes for the future, but added that her heart will always be in service to the people within our community.
Jeray Jambon Jarreau owns and operates The Law Offices of Jeray Jambon Jarreau, located at 13044 West Main Street in Larose.
Jarreau said her profession is a passion and is a calling from God, adding that everything she does is all for the greater good of trying to make our community a better place.
“I always wanted to help people and didn’t really know how,” Jarreau said. “When I finished my undergraduate at Nicholls, I applied to law schools. I prayed a lot. I considered getting into real estate, but I told myself that if I got into law school, then it was God’s will. Southern University Law Center sent me an acceptance letter in April of the year I graduated from Nicholls and the rest, as they say, is history.”
Jarreau says she practices “small town law,” something that she’s done since opening up shop in 2013. She said her caseload is diverse but that it fits the needs of the people in our area.
“I handle some family law cases, successions/estates, estate planning, some transactional work like sales, donations and trusts and also a little personal injury,” she said. “I do consult with larger firms on cases that require more man power because I am a solo practitioner.”
Jarreau said one of the most interesting, but yet fulfilling things about being a lawyer is the unknown. You never know who your clients are going to be on a given day, and who is going to “walk into the door,” is always a mystery.
But Jarreau said she relies on her expertise, her faith and her belief in the system. Those things combined, she said, keep her pushing each day in her quest to continue to try and make a difference.
“I realized that my definition of success is doing the best job I can for my clients,” she said. “The Bible says, ‘Blessed are peacemakers,’ so I often try to encourage amicable settlements when necessary. My job is not to add fuel to an already burning fire. Some of my cases keep me up at night. I pray so much for God’s will to be done and for Him to give me a clear mind and to think quickly when needed. We have excellent judges in Lafourche Parish, so I am always confident that the right and just outcome will prevail. I may be a bad attorney for this, but I often encourage counseling, private counseling, addressing mental health and outside resources for families before resorting to the judicial system. I think that’s important. I don’t want to encourage broken families with the exception of abusive situations.”
But Jarreau said life navigating the judicial system is just a small slice of the pie that is her life.
She is a wife, a mother of 2 and tries to stay active in our community as best she can.
She is the Director of Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, which has given back countless resources to our community throughout COVID, Hurricane Zeta and Hurricane Ida.
Jarreau said giving back is one of the most fulfilling things she does, and she’s grateful for the decision to have become a lawyer because it opened that door for Bless Your Heart to be possible.
“That is such a big part of what I do,” Jarreau said of the non-profit. “It is one of the greatest loves of my life. We help the community. If it was not for my law degree, I would have never gotten into this work, so I credit me being a lawyer with this work. It is so fulfilling and really helps us spread the love of Christ. It’s absolutely my life calling.”
When asked about the future, Jarreau said she plans to continue to practice law, but there could be some other things in the future, too, if it’s in God’s will.
“I hope to one day run for political office,” she said. “But I’m not in that season of my life right now. I have a husband and little kids. I am enjoying coaching soccer, raising kids and spending time with my family in my off time.”
