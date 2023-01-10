Today, Michael Lefort spends a lot of his time with family, enjoying the comforts of semi-retirement and the joys of being a husband and grandfather.
But in the totality of his life, the local man has made a positive impact on too many to name as a teacher, school counselor, community dignitary and friend known for his passion and love for seeing pupils thrive and grow as individuals.
Lefort worked for 42 years in the school system — 7 as a classroom teacher at then-Golden Meadow Junior High School and the other 35 as a counselor in various positions.
Lefort said his career was fulfilling and something he will look on fondly for the rest of his life.
“My career was extremely rewarding,” Lefort said. “It’s something I am proud to have done and will cherish until my end. I thank all students who allowed me to be a part of their young lives. Each of you has impacted me in a positive way, made me a better person, too, and I am most grateful to all of you.”
Lefort became a counselor, but that was not the original plan.
He said he always wanted to be a teacher, yes. But counseling came from, of all things, a pupil in his English class.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Lefort said. “But the idea to become a student counselor actually came from one of my English students. I had my students write essays frequently, mostly about their emotions and how they related to various literary topics. Class discussions ensued. From that, she expressed that I would make an excellent school counselor. The idea was born.”
That idea sparked a wonderful career.
Lefort was a counselor for 35 years, working at all levels of school (elementary, junior high and high school). He also worked as a district level School Counselor Coordinator for Lafourche Parish Schools, as the State Director of School Counseling for the Louisiana State Department of Education in Baton Rouge and also as a professional counselor at Fletcher Technical Community College and at Virtual Academy Lafourche (VAL).
Lefort said being a counselor was rewarding and one of the loves of his life — especially when he was able to build a positive relationship with a student and see them grow.
“I enjoyed interacting with students individually, in small groups and in classroom settings,” Lefort said. “Also seeing them thrive as a result of our counseling relationship. Those rewards were invaluable, particularly knowing my counsel impacted their lives even in the most minimal way. Working on the administrative end of school counseling at the district and state levels was most challenging, as rewarding and I have no regrets, but my take away from experiences at those levels was the realization that I was simply meant to work with students in the trenches. That was my love.”
Lefort retired from the schools in 2015. He then transitioned briefly to a private practice as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a Licensed Professional Counselor and Psychologist. He did that for roughly a year and had success, but he then backed away from the work to better enjoy the comforts of home.
“It was very successful,” Lefort said. “But it was equally time consuming. Once it began to interfere with me meeting the needs of my grandchildren, I decided to put it to the side for now.”
So today, Lefort impacts through his kindness and thoughtfulness on social media. In a world where a lot of the tone is negative, Lefort offers insightful, thought-provoking messages on Facebook that inspire positive conversation and draw compliments from friends and peers.
“Social media was just a whim,” Lefort said. “Upon joining, I received hundreds of requests from former students to ‘friend’ them. I also got an equal number of private messages from them sharing their life experiences, seeking advice, etc. Most had the same theme and I could not keep up with responding. So I then decided to address those topics in generalities. It was at that point I made the decision to write posts that teach, enlighten and provide what I call ‘cyber counseling.’ Doing so is therapeutic for me, most importantly for others, and it combats some of the negativity, hate and smut social media often presents.”
Lefort said he’s often been told that he’s had an impact on hundreds, and the thought of that is humbling.
The counselor said he’s humbled by that thought, adding that he did the best he could every single day to be fair and kind.
“I was always about treating others with respect, validating them as human beings and letting them know what they had to say has importance, is valuable and was worthy of being heard,” Lefort said. “That simple formula was my success. Did I meet the needs of every student? Of course not. Did I falter along the way? You bet. Did everyone like me? Flat out, no! Being human, too, I did the best I could with whom I had in front of me, how much they would let me in and with the tools and experiences I had. I can honestly say that those students who sought me out for help or who were referred to me, received my optimum attention and ultimate care within the boundaries of my professional limitations.”
