Southeast Louisiana has a culture that’s unlike any other in the world — a rich lineage and history that is unique to our area and is unrivaled anywhere around the world.
One local facility aims to continue to show off all of that rich history so that future generations can see what life was like for our ancestors.
The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building was established in 1979 at Nicholls State University by Mr. Tom Butler and Dr. John Rochelle as a way to preserve and pass on the methods of traditional wooden boat building.
The facility has been open since that time, but is currently closed because of damages from Hurricane Ida, which is causing the museum to relocate and find a new location.
Vickie Eserman, Secretary to the Board, said the things that have been collected over the years are incredible and are a marvel of the rich history of our area. She said the process is underway to relocate. The Center had previously been located at the old Ford Building in Lockport since 2009.
“The building has been owned by the town of Lockport,” Eserman said. “After damages from Hurricane Ida forced closure of the museum, the Town decided to sell the building. Now that the Town of Lockport has passed the bidding process, we have been asked to move out of Lockport and find a new location.”
Whichever local town gets the museum is getting a local treasure.
Eserman said The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building is home to the largest collection of Cajun Dugouts in the state and maybe even the world. The unique pirogues are built out of one single cypress log and as the name would describe, the wood is “dug out” of the tree to form a boat.
“As simple as that sounds, our Cajun ancestors did this using simple hand tools such as a hand plane, broad ax, draw knife and other hand tools,” Eserman said. “This method and the scarcity of Cypress trees large enough to build a pirogue is what makes these boats unique. Our collection also includes rowing skiffs, oyster luggers, antique motorized boats, the tools used to make these boats and countless documents on wooden boat building including plans for some of these boats.”
The museum offers locals an opportunity to visualize what life was like centuries ago when our ancestors were first settling onto the lands of southeast Louisiana — or even just a hundred or so years ago when technology was nowhere near what it was today and Cajuns had to build boats by hand as a means to make a living off the land.
“Because transportation was limited for the early Cajuns, boats were of utmost importance to travel along the bayous of South Louisiana,” Eserman said. “Whether our ancestors were bringing the family to church or going hunting, there was a boat designed for that. Understanding the purpose of these unique vessels helps to understand the daily life of a Cajun. Since their arrival in South Louisiana, Cajuns have hunted, fished and lived off the bounty of the many bayous. The boats in our collection tell the story of the life of these unique people.”
Eserman said the rebuild of the center will be in three phases. The first phase is to protect the collection, the second phase is to build a new museum and then the last phase will be to restore the collection and move into the new museum and re-open to the public. Eserman said workers are still in the first phase, but there will be some public help needed to help preserve these precious artifacts and allow future generations to look at them and study them.
“We are still working on protecting the collection,” she said. “We have storage for our boats on trailers but we are still looking for affordable storage for our dugouts and smaller boats. If anyone would like to be part of the transition or if you have storage, please contact us at louisianaboatbuilding@gmail.com or call our director, Ernie Savoie, at 985-691-1877. Any help, whether monetary or otherwise, is greatly appreciated and helps preserve these precious items.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.