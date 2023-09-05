This past weekend, the NCAA College Football season kicked off with most of the country’s teams playing their season-opening games.
Many don’t know this, but a local man is going to be on the sidelines of several college football games this fall — a passion that he said he loves.
Local man Ashton Dillion is a Division I college football official — a man who has called several high profile televised games in recent years as he’s worked his way up the ladder.
Dillon said in an interview last year that calling games is a passion and is a way for him to stay involved in athletics, which he loves.
“It’s a passion,” Dillon said. “It’s something that I truly love. To be in those stadiums and stay a part of the game, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
The truth is that Dillon is no stranger to the big bright lights of athletic competition.
Dillon was a standout athlete in the late 1990s at South Lafourche High School and was a member of the Tarpons’ 1998 Class 5A State Championship Boys’ Basketball Team.
Dillon has said multiple times in interviews since becoming a member of the prestigious State Championship Club that those days were a thrill and he will never forget playing on that 1998 team.
How could he? The Tarpons’ 1998 boys’ basketball team was among the most well supported in history with fans sometimes filling the gymnasium 2 or 3 hours before the opening tip with some games so well attended that fans had to watch the game in the halls of the school on televisions because there was no room inside the gymnasium.
But while basketball is maybe where he’s best remembered, many also forget that Dillon was a standout football player for the Tarpons who went on to play some college ball at Southern.
After graduation, Dillon also decided to get involved with our community’s youth. He has served as a board member for South Lafourche Biddy Basketball and has coached multiple AAU basketball teams, including being a founding member of Ball Hard Elite.
The numbers of kids that Dillon has reached throughout his career as a coach numbers in the hundreds, and he does the best that he can to follow his players throughout all stages of their careers, serving as a teacher of the game, but also a mentor for those who are working to stay committed to their sports as they get older.
The officiating came in more recent years and is a byproduct of hard work and dedication.
Dillon is both a football and basketball official in the local Bayou Association. He works high school games throughout the year.
To become a collegiate football official, Dillon worked hard and attended several camps to try and perfect his skills and impress people in the field. Dillon said he loves the pressures of being an official, and loves that he is blessed with the opportunity to stay involved.
Last year, he worked several games in the SWAC and had some of the biggest games of the season in that conference. Dillon also works games in the Southland Conference and has even been able to work a few Nicholls games.
In the future, Dillon said he aspires to continue to grow and he hopes to someday work in the biggest games in the entire sport.
When not officiating, Dillon is a sales representative at Dufrene Building Materials — a job that he said he loves.
Those with the Dufrene team say that Dillon is hard working, diligent and does an amazing job. They say they are proud of all of the things their employee has done and will continue to do, adding that he is an asset and a valued member of their team.
