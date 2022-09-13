Larose native Jimmy Cheramie is a Cajun man to his core.
And there’s absolutely, positively nothing else he’d rather be than that.
A retired oilfield worker, Cheramie is an avid outdoorsman — a man who enjoys hunting, fishing, trawling, alligator hunting and anything he can do to try and live off the land.
Cheramie is also a community dignitary who has volunteered hundreds of hours to cook meals at festivals, sporting events and any other gathering where locals congregate to pass a good time.
“Being a Cajun is special to me,” Cheramie said. “Too often, people are embarrassed of our culture or the way we speak. As for me, I embrace it and am proud to be called a Cajun. I worry that our way of life is being lost, so I try and protect it.”
Cheramie said he was raised to love the outdoors.
His father was a commercial fisherman and so was his grandfather and uncles. When it’s hunting season, Cheramie grew up hunting. When it’s trawling season, he trawled. When it was time to fish, he fished.
As he became an adult and had children, he also worked to teach that way of Cajun living to others.
“This is the only life I knew until I went to work in the oilfield,” he said. “But fishing and hunting have always remained my passion. I have tried my best to pass these traditions to the younger generation, especially my son.”
Cheramie also is an alligator hunter — something he said he loves to do every year. He said he started doing it as a kid with his grandfather, Clovis (Bayou Louis) Toups and his uncle, Jimmy Toups.
Cheramie said hunting gators is hard work, but he looks forward to the season every year.
Cheramie said the 2021 gator season was mostly lost locally due to Ida, but said so far, the 2022 season has been great and some beautiful alligators have been harvested.
“It’s a tradition I love,” he said. “It’s hard work, but not very difficult. Every fisherman has their secrets and techniques, but knowing how they feed and understanding the area you hunt is what I feel is important.”
Cheramie said that while he loves to hunt, fish and live the Cajun life, he also loves to volunteer his time to try and celebrate the amazing area where we live.
The local man has volunteered hundreds of hours of his life to try and help local events go off without a hitch.
He’s made thousands of pounds of jambalaya, fried hundreds of pounds of fried fish and has worked throughout the past several decades to help local youth sports organizations and also South Lafourche High School athletics, among other organizations.
Cheramie said his voluntarism and willingness to give back come naturally. He said he loves to celebrate our area and its people.
“I love sharing my Cajun passions with the community,” he said. “Whether it be volunteering and cooking or just helping out. We have a special community and giving back is something I enjoy — especially to our youth.”
