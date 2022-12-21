In our area, many take pride in living off the land.
And the agricultural labors of one family in our area have gone a long way in keeping that tradition alive in our community — now decades running.
The Lawson family owns two of the most prominent agricultural businesses in our area.
Todd and Susan Lawson own Raceland Ag — a business that’s been in operation more than 60 years. The family’s son, Billy, is also in the line of work, owning Range (formerly Lemann’s Farm Supply), a business that has roots back into the 1800s.
Separate businesses within the same field, the Lawsons take pride in one thing: treating the customers like family.
“My parents have a reputation for taking care of their customers,” Billy Lawson said. “Even though I used to get mad when people would call my dad out for cow medicine on a Sunday as a child, I look forward to being able to help the farmers of this area, too — whether it’s late at night or on Christmas or New Year’s. I see now why my dad was so dedicated to it.”
For Raceland Ag, the business was started out of necessity.
Todd’s father, Tom Lawson came to Lafourche in 1955 to run a large tract of oil land for Humble Oil in Raceland.
Tom realized early that he needed supplies in abundance to operate a commercial scale cattle operation in Lafourche, so instead of constantly going out of town, he and 3 others opened up their own: Raceland Ag.
Over time, Tom Lawson and son Todd bought out their partners, and today, Todd and Susan own the company.
Raceland Ag is located at 3932 La. Highway 308 in Raceland, offering a wide variety of products like feed, fertilizer, animal health products, hardware, fencing, seeds, small lawn equipment and also lawn and garden products.
“Our central location is a great asset for our business,” Todd Lawson said. “Besides for our La. Highway 308 location, we also have a large warehouse that faces La. Highway 182 and a rail off loading area. This allows us to serve customers from Terrebonne, St. Mary, St. Charles, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. James and, of course, Lafourche.”
For Billy Lawson, it’s his love for the ‘big machines’ that makes him tick, which is why his passion steered him toward Range, which he owns with partner Robert “Bubba” Lemann.
Range is located at 317 Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville.
Billy said he’s always loved tractors and other farm machines and that’s why he decided to go into that business, taking over a business that was founded by Jacob Lemann when he immigrated from Germany to New Orleans in 1836 — the oldest Case IH dealer in the world, having had the International Harvester franchise since 1897.
“All along, even when we had cattle of our own in St. Charles and Raceland and when I visited the ranch in Texas, I was always more interested in the tractor and equipment part than the cow part,” Billy said. “In fact, I think that I used having cows and farming as an excuse to get to fool with the equipment.”
Billy Lawson uses the slogan that it takes 6 people to make a farm work: the farmer, the sugar mill, the guy who works on the machines, the guy who loans the money, the consultant to tell you how to do it and the guy who sells you the fertilizer.
And at Range, the team sells everything from small lawn mowers to tractors to Hylio spraying drones and more.
“When Bubba and I started in 2017, we didn’t know what would happen. But we went to work — hard, I might add — and started to support the customers in a way that they wanted. Because of that tenacity, we’ve grown the business by over double and are starting construction on a new state of the art facility next year.”
As for the future, Billy said he and his team are committed to growth and taking care of the customers. Todd said he may be getting older, but retirement “isn’t in the cards.”
Both companies move forward tending to the agricultural needs of our area — same as they’ve done for decades.
“Recently, we hired my grandson, Grady, who is in high school part-time after school,” Todd said. “Who knows? We might have a fourth generation Lawson in here one day.”
