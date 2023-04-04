A local man has taken it upon himself in recent months to clean up our roads.
It’s taken countless hours of hard, physical work, dedication and a love of our area to get it done. But in the process, he’s made our highways safer for drivers, which very likely has saved lives.
Danny Bourg (known to friends as Danny Boy) is a local man who started cleaning our roads at the beginning of the year in an effort to try and freshen up Bayou Lafourche — a community that he said was shaken by Hurricane Ida and needed a pick me up.
Bourg was awarded by the Lafourche Parish Council for his labors in recent weeks, and he’s also been featured on Channel 6 news while also being praised for his efforts in several social media posts.
Bourg said he respects and appreciates the kind words that people have had, but added that he’s a Cajun and when Cajuns see a problem, they don’t wait for help from the Government nor from everyone else: They take matters into their own hands and get things done.
“I felt that since Ida, our bayou had kind of given up,” Bourg said. “I was like, ‘We need a chance,’ so I decided to be it. I care about my bayou. I’m a Bayou boy that remembers how we used to be more close-knit than we are now. We lost our spirit as a whole, but it takes people like you and me and all of the ones who care to bring us back for something better.”
Bourg said his work to clean the local roadways is almost therapeutic for him. He said he fell on hard times at one point in recent years and lived without a car.
He said he would walk to-and-from, often looking at the ground because life was too hard to look up.
“That is when I started to see the dangers on our highways,” Bourg said.
He said he saw glass, nails, screws, pieces of metal, forks, knives and everything in between on the roads, so he did the best that he could at that time to pick up trash up and down the bayou, in Houma or in New Orleans — anywhere he was working at the time. He would pick up during his lunch breaks.
“I picked up over 1,000 pounds at that time,” Bourg said.
That first wave of hard work went mostly unnoticed.
But it was his work in recent months post-Ida that started generating community attention.
At the end of last year, Bourg said things started getting better for him and he was able to get a car. That investment took this passion to another level.
With his own wheels and the freedom to get to and from more easily, Bourg said he started to roll a magnet at every red light that he saw.
“I was on a mission,” he said. “I did every red light in Lafourche Parish, from Raceland to the foot of the Huey P. Long Bridge. I walked so many business fronts. On Airline Highway from Apple Road in Norco to the beginning of the city of New Orleans where Airline Highway and Williams Boulevard meets — I have done every red light to the lakefront.
Bourg said he is motivated because he’s been told by State Troopers that several accidents at those intersections and at red lights are caused by flats, blowouts or other factors that are out of drivers control, but that are preventable.
In recent months, Bourg took his labor even deeper, physically cleaning medians and sidewalks — making a noticeable difference where he has been.
In total, he has removed more than 1,500 pounds of metal off the roads — not counting what he cleaned at intersections.
“There’s cement blocks, 4x4’s, broken glass — you name it and it gets on our highways,” he said.
When not at work, Bourg said he is a simple man who has a love for the arts. He said he loves music and has written both songs and poetry, and he hopes to someday have an avenue to publish both to try and give back further to the community.
Bourg is 51, and he said he has a strong relationship with God, and it is because of that relationship that he’s found the strength to give back.
Bourg said he also loves being a Cajun and he believes being a Cajun means that when it’s time to step up for the greater good, you do it.
“When a true Cajun sees a problem, he doesn’t look for someone else to solve it when he is able-bodied to do it himself,” Bourg said.
