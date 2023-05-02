Local man Lawrence Terrebonne started making trawl nets when he was just 9 years old — working under his father who had a small business to support his family and those in the industry.
Today, more than 70 years later, Terrebonne is still at it — working hard with no intent to stop.
Lawrence ‘Chine’ Terrebonne owns and operates Chine’s Cajun Net Shop, a local business which makes trawling nets of all kinds.
Terrebonne, 83, said he still goes to the shop and works every day, adding that he is going to be there as long as God allows him to, saying that his labor is a labor of love.
“I go to work every day,” he said. “I go to work from 9 a.m. to knockoff time at 5. I have no plans to retire. I’m going to retire when they bury me. As long as I can drive myself to work, I’m going to go because it’s what I know and it’s what I love.”
For Terrebonne, building nets has been his life.
He said he got started as a kid and learned the business from his father, studying the ins and outs of the craft and perfecting all of the fine details.
In 1966, it was time for Chine’s father to retire, so that’s when Chine’s Cajun Net Shop was formed — with father handing the business to son who took the baton and ran with it with pride.
Terrebonne said there have been so many changes in the industry over the years, but he and his team remain committed to serving the seafood industry. His nets are handmade, hand sewn and and are strong — made with that Cajun enguiniety.
Chine’s Cajun Net Shop makes flat nets, Mongoose nets, Skinner nets and “any other type that the fishermen may need.
When asked what has allowed the business to stick around so long, Terrebonne said the quality of the product and the personable feel of his business.
Chine’s Cajun Net Shop takes pride in taking care of its customers and giving them the most bang for their buck.
“We make some really good nets,” Terrebonne said. “That’s something that we take pride in. We work hard every day to satisfy the customers and we really are proud when we can do a good job for them.”
One thing that concerns the local businessman is the state of the seafood industry. Prices of shrimp continue to go down, while cost of fuel and boats continue to go up.
The seafood industry is in a state of flux with some of the older captains beginning to retire without younger captains replacing them, which means that there are fewer boats on the water today than there were in the past.
Terrebonne said watching the industry struggle hurts, adding that he is not sure what the future might hold.
“It’s a dying breed — those fishermen,” Terrebonne said. “It’s getting worse and worse. The price of the shrimp is just ridiculous. Instead of going up, it’s always going down. It’s getting worse every season. It’s definitely not like it used to be — that’s for sure.”
But for as long as there are boats on the water, Terrebonne said he plans to be there to take care of their needs. The local businessman said he believes age is just a number. He said he feels good, loves working with his team and will do whatever he can to keep going.
“It’s such a blessing. I know that. What a blessing,” Terrebonne said of his ability to work into his 80s. “What am I going to do? Stay home and watch TV? We work together. We BS together. We have a great time. I love what I do.”
