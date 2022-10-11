On Tuesday, South Lafourche High School hosted the Parish Swim Meet at the Cut Off Youth Center pool.
Sitting poolside was a woman who has been there for hundreds, if not thousands of meets, and who has dedicated a great deal of her adult life to serving our area when it’s been in need.
Coach Connie Callais is a down the bayou mainstay — a local woman who has selflessly served as a teacher, coach and volunteer. She also worked for years with The Center and Bayou Bell Ringers, among other philanthropic efforts.
Callais, 76, said to coach and teach is a true love. She said she will always try and get to as many events as her health will allow to support the people in our area.
“I love the kids and I miss the involvement with my colleagues, as well as the kids,” Callais said. “Though my health limits me, I try to stay involved.”
Mrs. Connie has been a mainstay in our community for decades.
She started teaching in December 1967 — the earliest days of South Lafourche High School.
“The school had been open for half of a semester,” she remembers.
Before teaching, many don’t know that Callais was an accomplished athlete, which is where her love for sports was founded. As a basketball player at Golden Meadow High School, Callais was part of a team that made the Sweet 16 Tournament, earning All-State honors.
As a teacher, Callais taught PE and French at South Lafourche until 1980. She then took a break from the profession to be a mom to her 4 children.
But during that time, she got involved with The Center, working as the head of a religion program based out of Sacred Heart Church, then also working with Aaron Champagne with the Bayou Bell Ringers, a local program that teaches music to The Center’s clients.
Callais said working with The Center and the Bell Ringers is a joy she will always cherish. During her time in the program, the Bell Ringers even went to Dollywood.
“I so loved those handicapped clients,” Callais said. “They were a joy to work with.”
After 7 years away, Callais got back into teaching, working to get certified in adapted physical education. She worked in the school system from 1988 and during that time, she also started coaching the South Lafourche swim team with her son, Corey.
Callais retired from full-time teaching in 2004, but continued on as a substitute until the COVID pandemic in 2020. She said she would still be teaching today, if not for the pandemic.
Callais is also retired as a full-time coach, but said she pitches in when and where she can and will continue to do so as long as she can.
Tuesday, she helped at the parish meet, and she loves seeing the children prosper.
“I loved coaching,” she said. “It was an extension of my family at home. All four of my kids had been swimmers for the Cut Off Hurricanes, so I had been involved for a long time.
Callais said she loves our area and is thankful for everyone she’s gotten to work with all of the years, saying she’s grateful for them all.
“The South Lafourche area is unique,” she said. “I would never have wanted for my family to be anywhere else.”
