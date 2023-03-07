Local man Dominic Pitre loves being a Cajun Christian man, and he is one through and through.
He said he takes pride in working hard to protect our culture and way of life in everything that he does.
Pitre is the President of Pier Punks Fishing Apparel, one of a couple businesses Pitre has a hand in that involve the outdoors.
The local man said he loves our community and its people and wants to do anything he can to protect our way of life both now and into the future.
“It has been on my heart my whole life to protect our way of life on the bayou,” he said. “I’ve never been to a place where a population is so in tune with its natural resources. Almost anything has a recipe that will make it taste good no matter how bad everyone else thinks it tastes. I feel like the best thing I can do to protect our way of life is to always be genuine. What you see is what you get.”
And what people will see is a man who has been on the water his whole life.
Pitre said he started fishing around age 3 when he and his father used to chase specks and redfish in the back of the sulphur mine.
From those early trips, the passion grew and today, Pitre films for Keep on Castin’ TV Show, which airs on HTV10, featuring the fishing work on Dr. Beau Grafton. His path to Pier Punks started in college. The business was started by a group in Thibodaux when Pitre was still in high school.
When he moved to Nicholls, he moved next door to Neal Toups, who was the business’s owner. The two men became friends and Toups offered to sell Pitre the business to bring some live into the brand.
And Pitre accepted, and his journey began.
When Pitre took over Pier Punks, it was just an apparel company that sold logo tees and hats with the company’s signature logo. He also bought print equipment to allow him to make the gear himself in an effort to limit costs.
His desire to own the company, he said, stems again for his love for our way of life in our area.
“The roots of the company come from a fish cleaning service started about 15 years ago now in Grand Isle,” Pitre said. “So knowing that, I did what I could to get it back up and running. The first couple years were very slow, but when the 3rd year came around, me and a couple buddies made more money in one weekend than we had the past 2 years combined. It was then that I realized the stories that Neal was telling me were true. After year 3, a friend of mine, Captain Ed Frekey split the cost with me on a commercial vacuum sealer so we could further heighten the quality of service that we offer to our customers.”
Ida damaged Pitre’s business, destroying his print shop, but not his spirit, nor passion. He has focused his attention lately on his hats with the print shop gone, including his “boot” hats, which are in stock at B&B Hardware in Larose.
“I love the boot hats because it is the mark of the south Louisiana fisherman,” he said. “When someone sees the white boots, they know what the deal is.”
In the future, Pitre said he wants to re-open the print shop, while also working to help take care of the needs of anglers. The fish cleaning business has evolved and has turned into boat cleaning/detailing, and Pitre said he takes pride in taking care of boats and making them spotless for customers.
He said he recently purchased the old south Lafourche tool store in Larose with his brother and together, they will turn the building into a boat storage facility.
Pitre said it is an honor to earn a living off the south Louisiana culture and way of life — a way of life that has made our community unique for generations in the past and hopefully generations into the future.
“Some of the most giving people I know are my grandparents and their generation,” he said. “They didn’t always have the best or the most, but they are some of the happiest people I know because they have peace with where God has put them. But it’s not hard to love it when you don’t have to drive very far to find the water that we grew up on.”
