Throughout his travels, Larose resident Pat Brady has seen many chapels, but he always wondered why he saw few in Louisiana.
He is making a change to that in Larose as he is having Larose Memorial Chapel built to honor the victims of a tornado that spawned from Hurricane Hilda on Oct. 3, 1964 and killed 25 people. The tornado struck land north of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Larose and continued on the ground for more than a mile and a half “leaving death and destruction in its wake,” Brady said. More than 200 were injured in the twister’s path. Twenty-four of the 25 people were identified, and the event made the Oct. 16, 1964 edition of Life Magazine.
Brady is constructing the chapel on property he bought from the family of one of the tornado’s victim’s, Felix Gros. Gros had two infant grandsons who perished in the tornado, too.
“I felt it would be a good idea to construct a chapel in the Larose area on the same property that saw so much damage,” he said.
The chapel will be located at 11271 La. 1 along Bayou Lafourche’s bank. It is located across the highway from where the Gros family lived.
Brady is helping to finance the project’s construction, too. He said he began working on the project in the end of last year and early this year.
The nondenominational chapel will be 12 feet by 15 feet and will include six church pews and an altar. The altar is being constructed by a relative of Brady’s. A memorial will have the names of the tornado victims on it.
Fundraising will be needed to complete the chapel, for which a dirt foundation already has been marked off. Brady is seeking donors to offset the costs of furnishings and the windows. Donations could be made in memory of loved one’s lost in the tornado. Donors will be honored with a small nameplate in recognition of their contribution.
While Brady had hoped to have the project completed by Oct. 3, the 59th anniversary of the tornado’s passing, he said a more realistic goal is November.
A Facebook page, Larose Memorial Chapel, has been established, and nonprofit status has been secured..
If possible, Brady would like to have the chapel open 24 hours.
“We would love to have it open 24-7,” he said. “I think that’s going to be impractical but we’re going to try.”
Each year, Brady hopes to have a religious service celebrated at the chapel in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
