HOUMA- Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in America, taking more lives than all cancers combined. During American Heart Month this February, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) wants to dispel common heart disease myths to spread truth and awareness of the importance of prevention, early detection and treatment.
Heart disease is known as a silent killer, often showing no symptoms until a heart attack or stroke occurs. Know the myths from the facts, take preventative measures, and visit a cardiologist to keep your cardiovascular health in shape. Common heart disease myths include:
- Myth: I don’t have to see a cardiologist until I’m older.
Fact: No matter your age or family history, it’s never too early to see a cardiologist. Heart disease and its related conditions are affecting a younger population due to the prevalence of obesity and high blood pressure in those ages 35 and up.
- Myth: Leg aches and pains are just signs of old age.
Fact: Painful cramping in your legs can be caused by a lack of blood flow.
- Myth: You’ll only get heart disease if it runs in your family.
Fact: Ninety percent of heart disease cases are the result of lifestyle choices, such as diet, smoking, and exercise.
- Myth: The pain in my legs doesn't have anything to do with my heart.
Fact: Your cardiovascular system includes the arteries and veins throughout your body, extending to your arms and legs.
- Myth: Chest pain is the only sign of a heart attack.
Fact: Just because you don’t experience chest pain doesn’t mean that a heart problem is not lurking.
Nearly half of Americans have one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. It is important to manage these conditions with your physician.
CIS is offering a variety of free screenings and events throughout Heart Month at some locations. Find a list at www.cardio.com/event-calendar.
CIS is a world-leader in the treatment of all forms of heart and vascular disease, with more than 60 expert cardiologists who treat the entire vascular system. To schedule an appointment or find a list of CIS’s 21 locations, visit www.cardio.com.
About Cardiovascular Institute of the South
Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,150 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for three years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 39 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.
