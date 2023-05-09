A local welding and fabrication company just turned 1 year old. In that year, they’ve taken pride in doing quality work for customers.
Crafted Welding and Fabrication started operations in March 2022 and is now 14 months old serving the people of our area for all of their welding and fabrication needs.
Owned by Mathews resident Dustin Danos, the local business is a “mobile” welding and fabrication service, meaning that the project doesn’t have to come to them; they have the ability to come to the project to make sure that it gets done fast and as cost-effective as possible.
“It’s a hard question to answer,” Danos said when asked what his business does. “When we started in the ‘mobile welding’ service, we were asked to do things outside of our scope of our initial services such as outboard motor removal, blasting, hardware and torque applications. But it generally falls into everyday operations where we have to repair a section, but the customer requires work before we can even get to that point. I believe at this point that ‘what we do,’ is to offer solutions to complex problems that the everyday citizen runs into.”
For Danos, dedicated, high-quality work is at the crux of what he does. Frankly, as he says, it's all he knows. Before creating Crafted Welding and Fabrication, he was a merchant mariner for 6 years and he also built coast guard vessels, working for different companies around the area — all of whom had high standards and strived to be the best every day.
Danos said he took those same principles and recreated them in his business, saying that he owes gratitude toward everyone he’s ever worked for.
“I have Blessey Marine, SGA Petroleum Services and Bollinger Shipyards LLC to attribute my success to,” he said. "They are 100% the reason I'm here now. They set a standard that is easily available to provide quality service to the respective areas they are involved in.”
When asked what “separates” his business from other similar ones in the field, Danos said it’s a hard question to answer, but said that he believes his business is diverse in what it can offer customers.
“Some welders/fabricators/businesses have focused on one goal, such as marine work, which is commonly found in the area,” he said. “We have deep roots in marine operations and fabrication and testing.”
The mobility helps, too. Danos said he and his team take pride in being able to do field work with 1 service truck available with a 2nd in the works.
“We are looking to expand and provide essential services to our service area,” he said. “Stuff that is immovable or costs a lot to make logistics happen, we can alleviate by driving where the work place is.
Danos said the business officially started in March 2022, and like all new startups, the first year had its ups and downs as he networked and as more people learned what the business was and how it worked.
But Danos said now, the proof is in the pudding and things are beginning to pick up.
“We had the equipment. We had the experience. We had the means to make it happen,” he said. “That first year was trying to get those people to trust you. Through our previous work and the very extensive portfolio we have now, it shows people who are in the market that we can show proof of our quality and that alone has moved us. We are not afraid to show proof of what we do. And it’s very well documented now.”
