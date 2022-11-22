One of the state’s top shooting ranges is a public facility in Cut Off.
Its owner wants customers to know that they’re always welcome within the business.
The Cut Off Range Complex is located at 14968 La. Highway 3235 – longest public shooting in the state with 800 yards of vertical space for shooters to shoot.
Open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Cut Off Range Complex boasts a clean, safe environment where the customer always comes first where they can have fun.
“What sets us apart from other ranges and gun shops, beyond our uniquely long range, is our polite staff, exceptionally clean facility with real bathrooms and the low prices and amazing inventory in our Pro Shop,” said Kenneth J. Bossetta, owner of the business. “…This range is an asset, not only for the people of Lafourche Parish, but also for the entire region. We regularly have shooters come from Mississippi and the Northshore because there are no other ranges of this caliber that are open to the public within a 6-hour drive of New Orleans.”
The Cut Off Range Complex is about a decade old, but is under new ownership. It opened in 2013 after being constructed by original owner, Hugh Eymard. The business was called the Eymard Shooting Academy in its earliest days.
“He built the rifle range first followed by the gun shop building and the area now used as a pistol range,” Bossetta said. “Without his vision, investment and persistence, the range would not exist.”
Eymard passed away in 2016, and the family then sold the range to Lee Bruce, who operated it as FTS Outdoors until mid-2021.
Bossetta, of the Meplat Group then purchased the range 9 days prior to Hurricane Ida and renamed it the Cut Off Range Complex.
Bossetta said his motivation for wanting to purchase the range was to keep it a place that the public could use. There are countless gun ranges around the country, but most are not open to the public, but are instead privately owned and are membership-based.
“My primary motivation to buy the range was to prevent it from being closed or turned into a private club,” Bossetta said. “
Back open after the storm, Bossetta said he wants the range to grow.
He said his goal is to turn the Cut Off Range Complex into one of the top facilities in the country – a place which could become an economic asset to our community.
“We are continually developing our facility and hope to turn it into one of the best ranges in the country able to host national shooting events that will attract shooters from around the country who will stay in hotels and eat in restaurants in the area,” Bossetta said.
Giving back to Lafourche is at the heart of Bossetta and is something that he said is important to he and his team. Bossetta is not a Lafourche Parish resident, and he said he knows that the community here is tight-knit and supports its own.
To try and endear himself to our people, he said that the Cut Off Range Complex will always keep our community first and will do any and everything it can to try and become part of the fabric of our area.
“Because I’m not from Lafourche Parish, I feel a responsibility to make sure my business participates in the community,” Bossetta said. “Our wonderful staff is almost exclusively lifelong residents and to the greatest extent possible, we spend our money with local businesses for the goods and services we need to maintain and improve the range.”
One can book a session at the Cut Off Range Complex by visiting the business’s website at www.CutOffRange.com.
The business can also be contacted at (504) 556-2222 or by emailing info@cutoffrange.com.
