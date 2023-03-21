Announcing the 3rd annual Boiling Down the Bayou, Music and Craft Booth Fundraiser on March 25 at the Golden Meadow Park Pavilion. Gates open at 9 a.m. The music lineup will be the following: Gary T, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; break and DJ, 12 to 12:30 p.m.; Roger Kevin Dowdy, 12:30 to 3 p.m.; break and DJ, 3 to 3:30 p.m.; Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians, 3:30 to 6 p.m.; break and dj, 6 to 7 p.m.; and Rockin Doupsie from 7 to 10 p.m.
As a small Rotary Club, we would like to share the great accomplishments and successes we have had, due to our sponsors of events and community support by attending our events throughout the year such as our Boilin Down the Bayou Crawfish Boil and Shrimp Boil Off fundraiser.
Backpack for Buddies: a monthly student is chosen to receive a backpack containing food given on Friday’s to insure they have food until returning to school on Monday.
Senior Citizens: with the help of a monthly donation given by Wal-Mart, we are able to provide a gift card to the Senior Citizen Organization in Golden Meadow to assist with the rising cost of food, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, etc.
Partner in Education: Golden Meadow Elementary School is our partner in Education. Over the years, we have been able to fulfill many projects without cost to the school/ parents. Some of the donations are: bicycle rack, teeter ball sets, variety of sports balls, soccer goals with netting, jump ropes, basketball goals, and school supplies, an annual Easter Egg Hunt for PreK to 5th; boxes of can goods, clothing and toys to 20 families. This year we were able to provide to 60 children with in these 20 families, annual donation of $250 to GMUES, GMLES and GMMS.
Scholarships: yearly, a SLHS graduate received a $5,000 scholarship to Nicholls State University or Fletcher Community College; currently 5 students are receiving this scholarship.
Community Projects: Pumpkin Patch-every child picks a pumpkin of their choice at the Trunk or Treat in the GM Park; LPSD Bicycle Drive- a donation of various bicycles to this fundraiser; Night Out Against Crime- in partnership with this organization, food was provided and served to the public.
Christmas Parade: Community members parade through the Town of Golden Meadow and end at the park pavilion to enjoy food, pictures with Santa, gifts, popcorn and a movie.
Ida relief: in partnership with the Ward 10 Veterans Memorial, 40,000 hot meals provided for citizens, first responders, laborers from out of state, donation of hygiene items, non-perishable foods, diapers, water, detergent, bleach, etc. Our club was also able to purchase 40,000 worth of appliances and furniture from local retailers for IDA victims.
Donations to organizations: $1,000 donated to each of the following organizations: Fire Department LRD#3, Lafourche Ambulance District, Great Lafourche Port Commission Police Department and the Golden Meadow Police Department.
Support Area Disasters: We provided hot meals for Mayfield, KY (tornado), Arabie, LA (tornado), Amish working during Ida recovery, Thibodaux Regional Hospital Staff served 1,100 hot meals, and water filters sent to Jackson, MS.
International Assistance: Funding for the eradication of Polio throughout the world, Funds for Turkey (earthquake).
Support Small Business/ Craft Booths/ Homemade Items: we have over 100 craft botths at each of our main fundraisers (Shrimp Boil Off and Down the Bayou Crawfish Boil). We shop local for our projects to keep local businesses going strong.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.