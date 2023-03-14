Retired teachers throughout Louisiana were recently honored by Governor John Bel Edwards, who declared March 16th of this year as Retired Teachers Day. The governor’s annual proclamation pays homage to the state’s many retired educators, whose years of education service continues paying dividends to parishes all over the state, including Lafourche Parish.
“It’s letting people know retirees haven’t disappeared; we’re still active in our communities,” retired educator Elizabeth Plaisance said of the governor’s proclamation. “One of the things that I like about [the governor’s] proclamation is that [it recognizes] teaching is the basis for all other professions. We may not have made the most money, but we have educated the children who are now running the community.”
Plaisance, 74, has served as president of the Lafourche Parish Retired Teachers Association (LPRTA) for approximately 10 years. Before joining the LPRTA, Plaisance had a 33-year career in education, formally retiring in 2003 after teaching at the junior high and high school levels in St. Martin and Lafourche Parishes.
With her many years of service as an educator, Plaisance is in good company with fellow LPRTA members. The average LPRTA member has given decades of service in education to Lafourche Parish’s residents.
“Most of us have put in 30 years of service,” Plaisance said of her LPRTA group, which currently numbers 225 active members. “The new [retired teacher] recruits we are getting are coming in and they’ve been putting in about 25 to 30 years as well.”
Lafourche Parish has a long and narrow geographic footprint, and Plaisance says the LPRTA has retired teacher members that live all over Lafourche – northern, southern and all parts in between. It is for this reason the group rotates meeting sites throughout the year to give members living in various parts of the parish opportunities to attend meeting sites that are closer to their homes.
“We don’t meet at the same place all of the time; we meet in Thibodaux, in Raceland, Galliano, and we meet in Lockport,” Plaisance said of her group’s meetings. “We alternate the venues, and I think this brings more people to our meetings.”
With its large membership body of retired educators, the group - through its own Facebook member page, regular local, district and state-wide meetings, along with the larger state group’s lobbying arm, stays informed with any upcoming legislation that may endanger their pensions or other aspects of retired life.
Plaisance says retired teachers in the state of Louisiana currently enjoy a well-run board and pension plan, a pension that has recently performed well despite the difficult patch the stock market has suffered under as of late.
“In the last three or four years, [the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association] has been really successful with their investments,” Plaisance said. “I’m very pleased with what they do. They’re very dedicated people who are out to help us.”
With the state’s Retired Teachers Day on March 16 fast approaching, LPRTA President Plaisance says she is thankful for recognition from the state government for its retired teachers.
“I like my members to know there are people out there that do appreciate them,” Plaisance said.
Allowing her to reflect on her three-decade career in education, one of Plaisance’s former students recently approached her and asked her a thought-provoking question: “How does it feel to know your students are in charge now?’”
“I thought about it, and I said if we did our job – and I think we did - with people like [Lafourche Parish President] Archie Chaisson and [Lafourche Parish Superintendent] Jarod Martin in charge of the schools, I think we did really well,” Plaisance said.
