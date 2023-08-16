Layne Paul Gravois was a selfless young man who gave of himself to anyone, ultimately sacrificing his life to save children drowning in riptides in Florida in 2021.
Today, a foundation named in his honor is carrying on his memory, or, as the foundation’s motto says, “Life Like Layne.”
Gravois passed away in April 2021 while on spring break in Miramar Beach, Florida, when he went into the Gulf of Mexico off the beach to try to rescue children drowning in riptides.
“That’s how he was,” his mother, Kristi Gravois, said. “He was so humble. As good as he was at everything, he never wanted the spotlight on himself. Never. He did it because it was the right thing to do.”
Gravois was honored by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana House of Representatives, while he was awarded posthumously the Carnegie Medal. According to the Gravois Foundation’s Facebook page, the medal is the greatest honor a person can receive in North America for “civilian heroism.”
At the time of his death, Gravois was an honor student at LSU where he was majoring in electrical engineering.
“He did more in 21 years than most people do in a lifetime,” his mother said.
An account established for donations instead of flowers raised about $40,000 in a week.
“It was just incredible,” Kristi Gravois said.
The family decided to use the money to give scholarships. So far through the foundation, nine scholarships have been given to students at his alma mater, E.D. White, who have qualities Gravois had such as academic achievement, athletic ability, faith and humility.
The foundation has raised money through word of mouth and also is currently doing a Pampered Chef fundraiser in which the company has agreed to donate 30% of the proceeds. More than $2,000 was raised within a week.
Additionally, the foundation, along with the Blue Boot Rodeo, has been announced as co-benefactors of the Acadia Music Festival for this year.
“It’s been amazing just the people who have reached out that don’t know us from atom and are just so amazed by his sacrifice,” Kristi Gravois said.
The foundation hopes to add a golf tournament and fishing tournament next year to raise money.
According to the foundation’s Facebook page, it also seeks to provide water safety education, flags for beach conditions warning the public and give life rings to Miramar Beach, Florida, to help with rescues.
In addition to the foundation, Layne’s giving continued following his death as an organ donor as his heart tissues and eyes were donated.
“Somebody’s able to see now because of his gift,” his mother said.
