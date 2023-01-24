Back in September of 2020, due to Covid-19, the Club invited members that wanted to put their name for Queen, were welcomed with only the captains and board members at a private venue.
Denise Williams Griffin was crowned Queen Athena X at the announcement. Griffin was excorted that evening by her husband, Daniel Griffin.
Due to Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, Griffin will finally lead the Krewe of Athena’s Mardi Gras festivities and parade in 2023.
Queen Denise has been married for 41 years to Daniel Griffin. She is the mother of Danielle Griffin Boura and husband Jason Boura, Ruston Griffin and wide Hannah and Bryant Griffin. She is the grandmother of Je’Lee, Phenic and Blaze Boura.
Queen Denise is the daughter of the late Mac Williams and the late Ruth Williams. She is the sister of Wanda Goodroe (Woody) and Donnie Williams (Peggy). She is the aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Queen Denise is a home maker and is our longest reigning Queen.
Queen Denise royal court consists of Sr. Maid, Danielle Boura, daughter of Queen Denise and Daniel Griffin; Princess Je’Lee Boura, Princess Phenix Boura and Prince Blaze Boura, children of Danielle and Jason Boura and grandchildren of Queen Denise and Daniel Griffin, and the late Lillian Boura and Murphy Boura, Sr.
The Krewe of Athena parade will roll on February 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. and will follow the traditional parade route through the Town of Golden Meadow.
Krewe of Athena has 250 members who will be riding on 15 floats. Queen Denise and her court will be on the Queen’s Float.
This year’s Krewe of Athena’s theme is “Athena Dreams in Color”. Krewe members will light up the night in their own specific theme costume of color.
Krewe of Athena’s Board Members are President, Sue Cheramie; Vice President, Mary G. Evans; Secretary, Donna Cheramie; Treasurer, Laura Guidry; Reporter, Della Danos; Representatives at Large, Mary Plaisance, Tanya Danos, Debbie Gisclair and Nicol Cheramie. Float Captains are Debbie Gisclair, Donna Cheramie, Laura Guidry, Mary Plaisance, Jill Duplantis, Tanya Danos, Mary G. Evans, Della Danos, Renetta Derosia, Genesta Gisclair, Alexa Cheramie, Gwen Bradberry, Kelly Cheramie, Shannon Thibodaux and Torey Terrebonne.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.