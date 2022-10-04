The calendar flipped to October this week, meaning autumn has arrived and we’re three-fourths of the way through with 2022.
For local woman Jada Pitre, that change from September to October is always one of her absolute favorite times of the year because it means her beloved Halloween is near.
Pitre is a Larose native who is known locally for her elaborate Halloween decorations — a hobby she’s done for years.
The woman’s decorations are well-known locally. People around the area — and even a few from outside the area — stop to look at her creative vision each year.
To decorate, Pitre says, is a passion and a joy. To decorate AND share her love for Halloween with others is what makes it all even better — the icing on the cake of a passion that she loves to share with others.
“Halloween just makes me happy,” Pitre said. “Seeing everyone enjoying the decorations puts a smile on my face.”
For Pitre, Halloween has always been one of her favorite times of the year. She said that ever since she could remember, she’s always been big on everything that comes with late-October.
“I love anything Halloween,” she said. “I love scary movies, monsters, haunted houses — all of it. Frankenstein and Michael Myers are my favorites.”
The annual tradition to decorate started when Pitre became a mom. She gave birth to a daughter, who is now 18. Pitre said she started the tradition when her daughter was just a baby as a means of having a family tradition to annually share.
“I just wanted to start a fun tradition of decorating with her,” she said.
The tradition stuck, grew and continues on now today — even with her daughter now past her trick-or-treating years.
Pitre said she doesn’t have many — if any — trick-or-treaters on actual Halloween night, but her decorations annually draw eyes to her family’s home. They live off the highway, and the family’s home is able to be seen from the road, which annually brings traffic from folks who want to see what is going to be up the local woman’s sleeves for our newest decorations.
“We get plenty of people passing by,” Pitre said. “We see them slowing down and checking out all the decorations. Some even pull up in the driveway and ask if they can stop and look. Every year, I have this one lady who brings her mom who is in her 80s to pass by and to see the decorations.”
In recent years, local Halloween may have slowed a little due to COVID in 2020, then Ida in 2021, but Pitre’s passion still burns bright. She said she decorated through the pandemic and may have been a little delayed by Ida, but was still able to put everything out before Halloween night.
This year, she said, there are no setbacks and she hopes that everyone in the community will get the chance to see and enjoy the Halloween cheer she spreads through her decorative work.
“Neither COVID nor Ida stopped me,” Pitre said. “It’s just always been about Halloween and the happiness it brings me and my family. And I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.