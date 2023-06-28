A huskie waits near a dumpster – left there by her owners; dirty, hungry, but she stands still waiting for her owners to come back. After a while, a person nearby lures the huskie and brings her to HOPE for animals.
HOPE (Humane Organization for the Protection and Education) for animals is an animal rescue service that helps stray and abandoned animals find a new home. The huskie is now named Athena and she is being cared for in HOPE’s dog kennels facility where she will undergo her heartworms treatment.
For Ruth Chiasson, the vice president of HOPE, the conditions in which Athena was found in are not uncommon. Chiasson has seen many instances where animals are left on the side of the road with bruises and scratches. It is because of this that she took the initiative to charter this organization.
“It started in 1995, when there was just an abundance of homeless animals, and we were having to take care of them. So, a friend and I would go out together and rescue cats at night,” Chiasson said.
After some time Chiasson finally decided to make this formal and seek the help of the Louisiana Humane Society and establish an organization to help rescue these animals. In 1998, HOPE for animals became a nonprofit.
Since then, they have continued to rescue cats and dogs and have held many events to support all the care treatments and necessities that are needed to help the animals. However, as COVID shut things down, it was hard to host events and HOPE has accepted donations to take care of the animals.
Chiasson explains that every animal they take in is given a rescue number. From there, the dogs in their facility can be identified and tracked after they are cared for and sent to a Connecticut adopting organization, called Dog Star Rescue, they partner with. As far as the cats they rescue, many of them are sent to foster homes.
“So many of the animals that come in have not been taken care of and they have heartworms,” Mona Adams, a Kennel Crew volunteer, said. Adams and other volunteers spend months taking care of and learning about the rescued dogs as they complete their six-month heartworms treatment. “We give them a lot of love and make sure they feel safe.”
This is a valuable step that takes a toll on the organization as they must find the funds to continue their treatments. HOPE invites the community to donate to their cause and urges anyone interested in volunteering to reach out. The care goes beyond just routine; they ensure that animals work through their trauma.
“The cats go through a process of making sure they have their vaccinations at the veterinarian, and some of them have been really traumatized from their past,” Mona Hatcher, treasurer for HOPE, said. “It’s also a process of making them feel safe that they’re not going to be abandoned or thrown out.”
Being involved in HOPE has been an important and essential part of their lives for Chiasson, Adams and Hatcher. To continue to be able to carry out this work and gain new members to carry the legacy is vital for them.
“It’s very rewarding, it feels your heart,” Adams said. She joined HOPE after coming to volunteering sessions with her grandson.
“To know that they’re going to a good home and that they’re safe and healthy,” Hatcher. Also, a charter member, Hatcher has been in the journey since the beginning with Chiasson.
“It’s therapeutic when you go and rescue these animals, and we do the best we can, but it could be a whole lot better if we had more community involvement,” Chiasson said.
For more information on how to become a member, volunteer, where to donate and staying up to date for upcoming events you can follow HOPE for Animals on Facebook or visit their website hopeforanimals.rescuegroups.org.
