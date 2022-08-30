The Cut Off Youth Center’s biggest annual fundraiser is all set to come back in 2022.
The Hurricane Festival is returning this year after taking two years off — first for COVID in 2020, then due to Ida last fall. This year’s event will be from Sept. 23-25 on the grounds of the youth center.
Cut Off Youth Center Director and Lafourche Parish Councilwoman D’Lynn Chiasson said to know that there’s a festival scheduled in 2022 puts a smile on her face, and she’s praying for an uneventful storm season so that the event can once again go off as scheduled.
“I was so prepared last year and everything came to a screeching halt,” Chiasson said. “This year, I was so nervous about starting just to get stopped again, so it really took me a little longer than it should have to start preparing. But everything is coming together. We have some wonderful sponsors who are stepping up to help us put on our festival.”
Chiasson said the return event is going to be one that she hopes brings joy to the community.
The Hurricane Festival is a family-friendly event with food, carnival rides, music and fun for all throughout the course of the three-day weekend.
On Friday night, the band Orange will be performing at 5 p.m., with the Gordon Bradberry Band following up to close out the night. On Saturday, the Alstarz Cheer Academy will be performing at 11 a.m., then at noon, Benjamin Bruce and the Acadians will perform. Also on Saturday will be performances from Ruff & Ready, the event’s live auction and then Shorts in December on the main stage to close out the night from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.
On Sunday, Waylon Thibodaux will close out the fair from noon-4 p.m.
Chiasson said she’s excited about the musical lineup at this year’s event, and there are other, new wrinkles that are going to be coming that she thinks will make festival goers pleased with their weekend experience.
“We will have some new food items we are pretty excited about. We’re just holding off on those announcements for now,” Chiasson said. “We have a couple of special dedications on Saturday night before the live auction begins. And I’m so excited to have Mr. Vin Bruce’s grandson, Benjamin on the stage.”
Proceeds for the event annually go to help fund the basic operations of the youth center — a decades old facility that has entertained thousands in the community over the years. The facility currently hosts Biddy Basketball, swim team, weekly Bingo nights, Bayou Cornhole, pageants and other entertainment in our community.
The facility was damaged by Ida, but repair work has been ongoing and the facility has been reopened since this past fall.
Chiasson said losing the festival for the past 2 years delivered a blow to the Cut Off Youth Center, but she’s hoping and praying that this year’s event will be successful, will draw big crowds and will provide entertainment to our community at a time when it needs a good time more than ever.
“This fair means everything to the center,” Chiasson said.” It helps pay our insurances, our improvements and upkeep to the building, especially with still so many repairs that are needed here. But just as much as we need this fair, our community needs this fair. Friends come out, families are getting together to work a booth, it’s like a family and friends community reunion. In 2020, our fair weekend was a beautiful weekend and the weather was perfect. In 2021, our fair weekend was also a beautiful weekend with perfect weather. I’m praying that in 2022, the fair weekend will be the same as it has been the past 2 years.”
