The Lafourche Parish Council recently convened on Tuesday evening, November 22, and had a number of important issues to review and discuss, as the council gets closer to ending what has been a busy year in 2022.
Local area non-profit Bayou Community Foundation was awarded a certificate of recognition by Parish President Archie Chaisson at the meeting, in honor of the foundation’s 10th anniversary.
“These guys are rock stars in what they have done for our community through COVID and the hurricanes,” Parish President Chaisson said. “And our parish is forever grateful to them.”
The Bayou Community Foundation’s sole geographic focus is on the communities of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes, as well as the town of Grand Isle. The foundation was recognized in part for its generous post-storm grants issued this past year, which benefited residents throughout the parish. Through its extensive donor base, the organization has awarded millions in grants to various local non-profit organizations over the last year, assisting in various storm recovery efforts, as well as numerous community development programs.
“We could not have done it without the strong support of donors, our community throughout the state, and really throughout the country,” Executive Director of Bayou Community Foundation Jennifer Armand said, as her organization accepted the award.
In his District Seven report, Councilman Armand Autin commented on the recent success of Lafourche Parish’s three public high schools and their respective marching bands’ success in 2022. Autin announced that an organization within his district, the Lockport Volunteer Fire Department, through its non-profit arm Community Crusaders of Lafourche, granted all three of the Lafourche Parish high schools $2,500 each to assist with purchasing new instruments, in honor of all the high schools’ marching band achievements this year.
“I want to congratulate the three public high schools…the bands this year were absolutely phenomenal,” Autin said. “South Lafourche, Central Lafourche, Thibodaux High…they had phenomenal turnouts at all of the marching festivals and represented Lafourche Parish well this year.”
In other news at the November 22 meeting, the eight attending council members of the Lafourche Parish Council unanimously approved a resolution regarding an agreement between the parish and Reserve, LA based company Advanced Tel, LLC doing business as REV. The company, formerly known as EATEL, has been hired to construct a fiber broadband network in the vicinity of Lafourche Crossing, funded by the state’s Gumbo Grant program. The work will bring more reliable internet service to the area, which suffered from lengthy internet outages following Hurricane Ida.
Operated by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity division, the Gumbo Grant program aims to supply underserved areas throughout the state with opportunities to have broadband service.
“I want to publicly thank REV and Robbie from our communications staff for working on this Gumbo Grant. This is the first [fiber project] of what I am hoping will be many,” Parish President Archie Chaisson said.
Parish President Chaisson said following this project, they hope to use the Gumbo Grant program to bring more reliable fiber internet services to various other areas of the parish such as Point-Aux-Chenes.
The council later in the meeting approved a resolution to hire marine contractor Weeks Marine for emergency dredging services needed at Grand Bayou in Larose. The $842,000 project will help fight saltwater intrusion issues, as well as open up the channel further in preparation for an upcoming Grand Bayou pump station project.
“We noticed changes to the marsh and habitat over the last year and a half, so we finally just said…somebody’s got to do it, [no other government agency] seems to want to deal with [Grand Bayou], so we are biting the bullet and taking the bull by the horns with it.”
The parish president said the project is being funded using state funds, as the state had previously granted money to the parish for work on Grand Bayou.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.