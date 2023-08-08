The summer break was a blur, and Lafourche Parish Schools are now officially back in session for the 2023-2024 school year
Superintendent Jarod Martin said he’s eager for the new year, adding that he thinks the district is going to continue to thrive.
Classes opened for students on Tuesday with students across the parish reporting to begin the new year.
Martin said he’s pleased with the progress Lafourche made over the summer, but said that he’s also pleased to have the students back on campuses, adding that he believes this will be a wonderful year for all involved.
“The start of a school year is always exciting,” Martin said. “But this one seems particularly special for some reason. It was great to see that same excitement shared by our teachers as they returned last week.”
Martin said one of the things that has him most optimistic about this year is the sense of normalcy that’s come within the start of the year.
Lafourche Parish — like all others in the state — have been bombarded with obstacle after obstacle in recent years with COVID, hurricanes and other challenges just causing chaos to our sense of the word ‘normal.’
But in this school year, Martin said things are steady. There are still students displaced due to Ida damages and there is still a lot of facilities work that will be ongoing for the next several months before the school system can officially say it is “past” the storm. But sans that, that are about as normal as they’ve been, and Martin said that is a good feeling for both he and his team.
Martin said he, like all others, is praying for a quiet hurricane season and he’s hopeful that our area can get another reprieve from storm season — much like we did last fall when nothing seriously threatened the Gulf Coast.
“I think that’s why I’m so excited,” he said. “With any luck, we can continue down this ‘normal’ path. We have a tremendous amount of building repair and improvement to continue, but our main focus is on continuing to better our ability to improve student achievement.”
But the Lafourche Parish School System does head into the new year with momentum and that is something that Martin said makes he and his entire team proud.
The state posted LEAP test results last week and Lafourche Parish finished in the Top 10 in the state amongst school districts — another feather in the cap for the district that’s continued to thrive in recent years.
The parish also recently had a teacher be named Louisiana Teacher of the Year in Phedra Jackson and another education administrator finish as a finalist for State Principal of the Year in Dr. Ragan Lorraine.
Martin has constantly applauded the work that the employees of the parish have done in recent years to keep things going in the right direction. In addition to the LEAP test results, Lafourche Schools ranked near the best in the state in School Performance Scores as well — even at times when students were still displaced by Hurricane Ida and/or learning was being impacted due to complications from COVID.
“It’s truly unbelievable given the conditions we have been under for the past few years,” Martin said of the successes that the district has enjoyed. “To say that I’m proud would be an understatement.”
But Martin said he also knows and understands that to have a successful school district, it takes participation from people at home, too, and Martin said that he wants to thank all of the parents of children in Lafourche Parish for their hard work, dedication and also patience of the last couple of abnormal years.
As we begin a new year, Martin said he wants to challenge parents to be an active part of the process of educating their child. He said with COVID lockdowns now over, schools are back open and he urges all parents to be an active part in their child’s education throughout the course of the year.
“Stay engaged,” he said when asked what he would tell parents at the state of the year. “It’s important to meet your child’s teacher, ask questions and support your child by reinforcing the importance of the little things like homework, studying and things like that. Kids can’t succeed without the school and parents working together.”
