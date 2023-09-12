The Bayou Country Children’s Museum is a local marvel — a hidden gem that promotes our area, while also giving local children an opportunity to learn about their history.
The executive director of that facility said that working in that capacity is a joy and an honor, adding that she loves being able to make a difference within the parish that she loves.
Rebekah Richoux-Quinn was appointed the Executive Director of the Museum earlier this year after serving as the Interim Executive Director prior to that appointment.
Quinn has worked at the museum for more than 2 years with her 3-year anniversary coming in January.
“I love working in Lafourche Parish and connecting with community leaders and neighbors,” she said. “I especially enjoy watching grandparents and grandkids play together and feel blessed to be able to offer a space for families to connect.”
The museum is a local marvel — though still somewhat of a hidden gem that many do not realize is there for locals to enjoy.
Located at 211 Rue Betancourt in Thibodaux, the museum features so many activities and other ways for local children to entertain and express themselves in a full day of fun. Quinn said when locals come together and enjoy themselves at the facility, it puts a smile on her face that
Is priceless.
But the path to leading a children’s museum is not one that Quinn said she ever expected to be in the cards for her growing up.
As a child, Quinn said she actually wanted to be in the media, having aspirations of being in news.
“I wanted to be a newscaster and a mom,” she said. “I would watch the evening news with my parents and I saw how beautiful and articulate those news reporters were — their makeup, hair and clothes were so perfect and they were communicating very important things.”
One out of two isn’t bad.
Quinn is a mother. She is the wife of Benjamin Quinn and together the family has two boys — Bennett, who is 8 and Conner, who is 5.
She said the key to success in the household is having a tribe. Both she and her husband work and lead busy lives, so having to juggle that plus being a mom is not always the easiest thing to do.
That’s where the tribe comes in. Quinn said her parents are also in town and do a ton to help the kids, and the kids also love to stay active in activities at the museum, too, which helps.
“I have incredible parents who live in town and are so helpful with my kids,” Quinn said. “Running them places and feeding them a bowl of red beans when I’m in a pinch. My kids also love camps at the museum. Anytime school is out, we host camps over the holidays and summer. They’ve made a lot of slime and countless art projects here with us, as well.”
Quinn said she’s learned a lot during the course of her career and she’s grateful for all of the experiences she’s learned and the memories that she’s made.
She said if she could go back in time and give advice to the younger version of herself, she would tell herself to not sweat the small stuff.
“I would say, ‘Dear 20-year-old self, don’t take yourself too seriously,’” she said. “‘God has a plan and a purpose for you and if you stay close to the source, He will guide each footstep and you don’t have to have anxiety about it — He loves you the most and His purpose for you will be fulfilled in your life.’ I’d also say, ‘you may not see this now, but know that Lafourche Parish has the most genuine people you will ever know and you cannot replace a community that cares deeply about its people and its viability. You are lucky to be a Cajun.”
When asked to give some plans for the future of the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, Quinn said she wants to make the facility better in every aspect to create a true gem for locals to enjoy.
The facility is always beautiful now, but she said there’s plans to continue to grow and do even more.
“I have ideas and dreams of enhancing and bringing new exhibits into our museum,” she said. “My goal is to make sure our regional gem is here for future generations and will continue to be a place that enhances what kids learn in the classroom. I also think families need more spaces to be together — places to go and experience new things together that are affordable. I hope to be a space that does that more, especially for those groups that need it the most.”
