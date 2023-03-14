Local woman Donna Martin has traveled the world in her 30+ year career within the communications industry.
But after a long career flying coast to coast, things have now come full circle for the local woman who says that the old adage is true: there truly is no place like home.
Martin is a Senior Strategic Account Manager for REV — a position she’s held since May 2022. Prior to that, Martin had returned home and worked as a teacher and coach at South Lafourche High School.
The local woman said she’s grateful to have seen the world in her career, but added that serving the people of our area is a joy.
“I love paying it forward, and things have come full circle for me,” Martin said. “I love what I do. It doesn’t feel like a job. I’m seeing and reuniting with people I haven’t seen in 15 years. There’s no place like our community and for me, it’s been amazing to be back.”
For Martin, the ability to give back to our community is at the heart of what she does.
As a Senior Strategic Account Manager, Martin has worked to assist REV in expanding its local footprint as the business works to have a larger business clientele in northern Lafourche and in Houma. REV has invested in laying fiber wire, greatly expanding the areas where the local internet service provider can have customers.
Martin said working in our area is something she is loving — something she hasn’t had the chance to do for more than a decade.
Prior to working at REV, Martin had worked for MobileTel (1990-2004; Accounting Manager and Operations Manager), Alltel and Verizon (from 2004-2019 as a Senior Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions and Senior Manager of Special Projects for Verizon) — in positions at the latter two companies which required her to travel the country and world throughout the year.
Martin said what she loves most about her job is the interaction with customers. She said she enjoys getting to know customers on a personal level, adding that building those relationships are something she loves doing.
“I’m a talker,” Martin said. “I love to talk. Most of the time when I’m meeting with a customer, we’re not even talking about business or the services or anything like that. We’re getting to know one another and are catching up. Building relationships is so important in anything that you do.”
Fostering those relationships is something that Martin said she learned due to her decorated career in athletics.
Martin was a standout basketball player at South Lafourche High School who then parlayed that on-court success into a successful career as a player at Nicholls — the university where Martin earned both her Bachelor’s in Accounting and also her MBA. In 2015, Martin paid her athletic knowledge forward into our community when she became an assistant girls’ basketball coach at South Lafourche during one of the most successful runs in the history of the school, helping lead the team to multiple deep playoff runs.
She also became a full-time teacher at the school, teaching Algebra and Business Math from 2019-2022.
Martin said she loved being in the classroom and also enjoyed her time as a coach. She said being an athlete is something she’s proud of, adding that the lessons she learned in sports helped her in her career in the business world.
“Being an athlete has paved a way for me my entire career,” Martin said. “And it’s something I’m so proud of. It teaches you teamwork. It teaches you work ethic and the importance of working with others to achieve that common goal. All of those lessons I learned because I was an athlete.”
In the future, Martin said she plans to retire working for REV, saying that she enjoys the company and what she’s doing.
Martin is married to James, and the family has two sons: Chris and Ben. The boys have grown into adults and are married with children (Chris is married to Jessica and Ben to Carley) and they have their own respective careers. Martin said being a grandparent is a whole world unto itself and both Chris and Ben each have 2 children, making 4 grandchildren total (Emrie, Ella, Isaac and Benny) in the family.
Martin said she loves being a Nana and added that she hopes to continue working, continue watching her grandchildren grow and spending time with her family at every turn.
“I love to travel. We plan to do that,” Martin said. “We own a camp on Grand Isle, so we can’t wait for it to warm up and spend time there. And my plans are to continue to work, because I love what I do, and to spend as much time with my family as I can. It’s God first, family next, and I love to spend as much time with my loved ones as I possibly can.”
