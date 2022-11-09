Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is often in the public eye — especially as he’s dealt with COVID, Hurricane Ida and other historic issues in his first term leading our parish.
But a person locals often don’t see is our parish’s First Lady, who prefers staying behind the scenes, but who said she loves our parish and its people.
Parish President Chaisson has been married for 13 years to wife, Ashley. Together, the family has two daughters, Evelyn, 9 and Reagan, 7.
Ashley Chaisson spoke to The Gazette this week and said life for her family has changed since Archie’s election in 2018. But she said the roller coaster has been filled with more good than bad and she enjoys seeing the progress made in recent years.
“How does it feel (being Lafourche’s First Lady)?” Chaisson said. “It’s strange, exciting, intimidating, fun, scary. Archie’s transition to Parish President has been a very exciting time for our family, but also a little scary. Being Parish President is a huge job for Archie and caused many changes for our family — good changes, but some a little scary.”
Our parish’s First Lady is a teacher who loves working with kids. She spent most of her career working at Central Lafourche High School. After Archie’s election, she resigned from her position and moved into substitute teaching, working, on average, 3 days per week in the classroom.
“I enjoy teaching because I love learning and love watching students learn something new,” Chaisson said. “I enjoy interacting with the students, especially the teenagers.”
Chaisson said the move to being a substitute wasn’t easy, but it was what was best for her family. It allowed her the chance to dedicate more time to the family at home, but also to help pursue other endeavors, including becoming a youth sports coach for her kids.
“I consider managing the chaos of a household my real job,” Chaisson said.
And being the wife of a parish president is part of that ‘chaos.’.
Chaisson has seen some of the wildest times in the history of our parish as First Lady. She said seeing Archie deal with COVID was scary because the couple lost personal friends to the virus and she was worried about his health. Ida, too, was a challenge because of the devastation to Lafourche. Both caused many long, sleepless nights for the Parish President and Ashley said she did her best to be strong for the Parish President and her children.
It’s that unexpected nature of Archie’s job that Ashley said is the hardest thing of being First Lady — that Archie sometimes unexpectedly has to work long, unpredictable hours.
“When anything happens in the parish, Archie responds; whether it’s problems with a pump station, a power outage, boating accident, diesel spill, or an important issue that comes up in a meeting,” Ashley said. “Archie often leaves the house and we don’t know when he will return. The girls and I just continue our routine the best we can. I especially hate when these events happen at night because I never sleep well until Archie comes home.”
But life is slowly getting back and Ashley said she loves seeing Lafourche get back on its feet.
She said one of her favorite things about being the First Lady is going to festivals, sports games or any other community event and seeing the spirit of our people on full display. She said the second is seeing Archie at work taking pride in doing the best he can for our area.
“He loves being a leader and has so much passion for our parish,” Ashley said. “I get to watch him work hard and enjoy what he’s doing.”
