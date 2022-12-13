The reigning Louisiana Assessor of the Year calls Lafourche Parish her home.
She said her love and passion for her job is what inspires her and her team to do the best that they can for our parish and its people.
Wendy Thibodeaux has been Lafourche’s Assessor since March 2014, and in Dec. 2021, she was named Assessor of the Year by the State Assessors’ Association.
Thibodeaux said to serve the public is something she cherishes. She said her job is a labor of love and she truly enjoys what she does, waking up every day eager to help residents with their needs.
“I am truly blessed and honored to be able to do what I love every day,” Thibodeaux said. “I love learning and sharing how the office works and the importance of what we do in the Assessor’s Office.”
Thibodeaux has been in her position for 8-plus years, winning election first in 2014 after a short period as interim assessor after the late Michael Martin passed away while still holding the office.
Thibodeaux said that when she was a child, she never dreamed that she would be an elected official, and especially not an assessor.
When a child, Thibodeaux said that she had aspirations of visiting the world and using that as a career.
“I had no idea what an Assessor was or even that the position existed until I was 17 years old,” Thibodeaux said. “I always wanted to be a cruise director like Julie McCoy on The Love Boat. As an adult, I don’t like cruises, so I think Assessor was the correct career choice for me!”
Thibodeaux said she enjoys her work, saying that working with the public and educating people on the work of her office are among the many things that she loves about her job.
When asked the one thing about her job that she doesn’t like, Thibodeaux had a quick answer — a task that she and her team have to tackle every 4 years.
“I absolutely dread Reassessment,” she said. “Though I understand the importance of it, I loathe the thought of doing it every 4 years. I think the public would agree.”
The public, and Thibodeaux’s colleagues also likely would agree that Thibodeaux and her team are doing an exceptional job.
In being named Assessor of the Year, St. Charles Parish Assessor Tab Troxler said that Thibodeaux was dedicated to her craft in ways that most others are not — a willingness to go above and beyond that isn’t often seen.
“Without question, Wendy Thibodeaux is the most deserving to be recognized as Assessor of the Year,” Troxler said. “She has been a strong advocate for the residents of Lafourche Parish. She was there for them in Hurricane Ida, donating her time to communities hardest impacted. She has proven herself to stand up for a fair and equitable tax system. She has been a tenacious leader and works closely with her colleagues to fend off unfair tax policies.”
When asked what she thinks allows herself to succeed in her position, Thibodeaux echoed Troxler’s comments and said that it’s her love for our area and its people that keep her working hard and doing everything in her power to fight for our area.
“The love and passion I have for making Lafourche a better place and to make the people proud to have me as their Assessor is what drives me every day,” Thibodeaux said when asked to pinpoint some areas where she believes her office excels.
When asked for goals for the future, Thibodeaux said she hopes to continue to be a good mom to her children and get them out of school and into their respective careers. Jokingly, the mom said she also wants the kids ‘off of her wallet.’
When asked what advice she would give the child version of herself, Thibodeaux had a fun answer, saying she would tell herself to get her eyes off the cruise ship dreams and more into learning how the government works. “I would take French instead of Spanish,” Thibodeaux said. “And I would tell myself to pay more attention in Civics class!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.