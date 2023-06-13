The goal for most is to make a difference — to live life in such a way that you leave your community better than you inherited it.
One local woman has undoubtedly done that, dedicating tens of thousands of hours of her life towards philanthropic efforts — work which has generated more than $1 million in donations to those in need.
Local woman Michelle Plaisance is a retired teacher who has helped to create the Give Kids the World Club at Larose-Cut Off Middle School — a club which holds fundraisers throughout the year to help raise money for the Give Kids the World Village.
In 23 years, Plaisance and her team have helped to generate more than $1.3 million in donations, including $80,000 this year — all to help children.
“She loves LCO and the Give Kids the World Village more than anything,” said LCO Principal Celeste Breaux. “Our 23-year grand total is $1,362,050. The largest check we ever brought for a year of work was $134,000. This year, we donated $80,000.”
For Plaisance, the kids are always at the heart of what she does. She was a teacher at LCO for 30 years, serving as a PE teacher and coach. She retired from the school 10 years ago, but remains active as a substitute and she also volunteers to keep the school’s Give Kids the World Club pushing forward.
The philanthropic work started more than 2 decades ago. When on a trip to Epcot with her sister, Plaisance picked up a pamphlet from guest services. She took it back to her Advisory group at LCO and the students decided that they wanted to raise money for the Give Kids the World Village.
“There were 3 weeks left in the school year and her group raised $1,000 and mailed the check,” Breaux said.
And the rest, as they say, is history — more than $1 million worth of history.
After that first year, Plaisance named her Advisory group the Mickey Maniacs — in part because she’s an avid fan of Disney but also because she wanted to continue the mission of raising money for the Give Kids the World Village. That advisory group raised $7,400 more for the cause and they started the tradition of getting together and presenting the check at the village.
“Once they visited the village, it stole her heart and the efforts were unstoppable,” Breaux said.
Along the way, others have joined the effort and now, the Give Kids the World Club at LCO is a fundraising machine with the community fully behind its efforts. In year 3, Mrs. Molly Bourgeois Estay got involved with more fundraisers and concession proceeds introduced, bringing that donation to $14,700.
Breaux joined the team in year 4 and in that year, the momentum continued to build and in that year, the team was able to donate a $30,000 check.
“And we never looked back,” Breaux said.
Breaux said what she admires most about Plaisance is her dedication and relentless work ethic. The cause is also personal and has hit close to home to the members of the team, which motivates them even more to want to work hard for the cause.
“She just doesn’t stop,” Breaux said. “Michelle has the ideas and we just run with them and get it done. The village hosted my nephew and his family for his wish trip and Molly’s family knows all too well the need for The Village as her niece lost her battle with leukemia. You name it, and we have tried it in terms of fundraising efforts. We have had sporting concessions, school dances, plate lunches, car washes, ham and turkey sales, strawberry sales, meat stick sales, golf tournaments, 5K races, cake bingos and others that I’m sure I’ve forgotten about. Once you visit the village, you leave with a piece of the place with you. On our avenue of angels at the Brayden Breaux Golf Tournament, there are 92 kids' names — kids from our area who have been wish kids at Give Kids the World, kids who were Mickey Maniacs and then were diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The Mickey Maniacs have supported these children and their families for 23 years in some type of way.”
Going forward, the group at LCO has plans to continue to go strong, and now, it’s a full-fledged team effort that the entire community has gotten behind and supports.
“Our community has always supported the efforts of the Mickey Maniacs and we are extremely grateful and humbled by their generosity and support,” Breaux said. “The work is not always easy, but we always pull together to make it happen.”
