A couple years ago, Leslie Terrebonne decided to retire as a beautician.
But what the local woman didn’t realize in retirement is that her career making women find their inner beauty was just beginning and that retirement from one career was just a door opening into another.
Terrebonne now owns Bloom West Boutique, located at 300 Belanger Street Suite A in beautiful Downtown Houma.
The business owner said at the time of her opening that her passion was simple: she loves to boost the spirits of women and show them that they are beautiful.
“We want to focus on making women bloom and feel beautiful,” Terrebonne told The Gazette when Bloom West opened. “Our hope is to use our Boutique as a Ministry for lifting women up through inspiration and originality — really embracing our own skin as children of God.”
The love for others is at the core of everything that Terrebonne does, according to those who are closest to her.
Leslie’s husband, Travis Terrebonne, said that his wife is a loving soul who makes life better for everyone she interacts with. Travis Terrebonne said his wife is diligent and is a go-getter. In recent weeks, Bloom West launched its website with Leslie taking the lead and working tirelessly to ensure that the website got rolling.
That diligence, Travis said, inspires he and the rest of the family to always do their best in everything that they do.
“She pushes me to strive in the areas that I’m trying to improve as well,” Travis said. “I’m so thankful for her. I’m so thankful to have Leslie in my life.”
Terrebonne also operates Bloom West with a busy home life. The family has 4 children and now a grandchild. The kids are active and are always on the go — to events, sporting games and everything else.
Travis said Leslie’s home life is hectic, but she pulls it all off and handles everything with grace. How she juggles the role of being mom, grandmother, wife, business owner, family member and friend, he says, is incredible.
“She’s a grinder. She’s a beast. She’s all the things,” Travis Terrebonne said. “She’s a perfect example of what a woman should be in my opinion.”
Outside of home, Leslie Terrebonne said she takes pride in being uplifting to others and spreading positivity wherever she can.
When the boutique opened, Leslie said that the No. 1 thing she missed about work was helping other women, and while she loves her busy, active life, not being able to help others left her unfulfilled and wanting more. That is what led her and Travis to seeking out the location for the boutique and, ultimately, the purchase of Bloom West.
“The one thing that always tugged at my heartstrings about leaving my career was the bond I had with my clients and the indescribable feeling of making a woman feel beautiful,” Leslie Terrebonne said.
And that love for others is due to a passion for God that both she, her husband and family share.
The Terrebonne’s are active in ministry and are members of Community Bible Church. Travis Terrebonne said his wife is a woman of faith who puts God first in everything she does — both at home and in the business.
Things are going well at Bloom West, and the family believes that their work as soldiers of the Lord allows them to pursue limitless opportunities in the future.
“Leslie’s life is a beneficiary of her pursuing The Lord,” Travis said. “Her story in business is a lot of the same. There’s a lot of hard work. There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Our family is amazing. We’re just going through a season right now in our life of growth. But there’s also a grind involved. And I’m so thankful to have Leslie as my partner in grind.”
