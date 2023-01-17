Lockport has a gorgeous recreation facility that’s benefitting people up and down Lafourche Parish.
The Director of that facility and the town’s Recreation Department said it’s her goal and mission to continue to grow the opportunities for kids and adults in our area to get out, stay active and have fun.
Becky Toups is the Lockport Recreation (Lafourche Recreation District #1) Director — a title she’s held for 2 years.
She said things are going great and it’s an exciting time for her and her team who work tirelessly to help keep the community active.
“Things are going great,” she said. “There’s lots of new programs and events right now going on for our community.”
Toups’ path to recreation is an interesting story — one worth telling.
Growing up, Toups said she didn’t aspire to work in recreation, but instead, she thought she had other plans for her life.
“Growing up, I wanted to be a marine biologist,” she said.
Marine Biology never was in the cards, but other things were. In her life, Toups said she’s been a Lifeguard, bartender, Freight Forwarder, Plant Manager’s Secretary, a Coach, Teacher, CrossFit Owner, convenience store owner and even had a period as a stay at home mom.
She started as the Lockport Recreation Director 2 years ago and said that right away, she learned that this was a passion that she wanted to chase.
“As I have gotten settled into this position, it has made me realize the need for strong-minded, justice-seeking individuals who will fight for the betterment of their community and who are seeking to fill voids in the hearts of our youth. Our Summer Recreation program is more than just a free program. It’s pouring our hearts into the future of these kids. We’re loving them for free. I could go on and on, but we’ve had an amazing team of leaders this summer.”
That Summer Recreation program is just one way in which Lockport Recreation has grown and thrived.
The Lockport Recreation main facility is state of the art and gorgeous with a newly redone basketball floor and multiple rooms for meetings and other things — the perfect space to host an event.
The recreation department takes full advantage of the space and is working hard to grow the offerings for the community. In recent weeks, the facility started hosting pickleball and open gym basketball.
Toups said the thing she likes most about her job is exactly that — the freedom she has to create new programs, to interact with community members and pouring into the area’s youth.
“Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that has awakened lots of middle aged adults in our area, thanks to Board Member Rene LeBlanc,” Toups said. “Most of us won’t make time to go to a gym because of not knowing what to do. But our adult pickleball and basketball is a way to get adults moving and also socializing at the same time. We need more adult programs in our area, so we are working to incorporate what we can.”
When asked what she likes least about her work, Toups had an answer one might easily be able to predict: the politics that sometimes come with working as a recreation director.
“I’m just being honest,” she said when giving that answer.
When asked what advice she would give to the kid version of herself today, Toups said she would look back and tell herself to be kinder and gentler inward.
“Don’t let the ugliness of life change your view of yourself,” she said. “Self-worth is big. I wish I would have had more of it as a kid. And learn from your mistakes.”
With 2 years on the job, Toups also said she and her team have eyes for more. Plans are in place to turn the Lockport Recreation facility into a full-fledged complex with more than just indoor sports being offered.
“We have plans in the near future for a new sports complex in the back of the center,” she said. “We will have ball fields, soccer fields and a pond with fishing access. The final plans are still in the development stage, but it will be a facility we all will be proud of.”
