Most know that Melaco Sisters Hardware & Supplies is the brainchild of Vanessa Melancon Pierce and Lauren Melancon Guidry — local sisters who opened the store in recent years as a way to service industry in our area.
But what many don’t know is that these ‘Melaco Sisters’ are a pair of young ladies who juggle the store, other businesses, families and social lives in busy, but fulfilling lives that squeeze everything out of the 86,400 seconds in each day.
The Melancon sisters operate 7 total businesses together, including the hardware store and then also the family’s boat company, Offshore Liftboats. In addition, both are also wives and mothers of young children.
To live such a busy life is hard, they admit. To do it together isn’t always easy, but both sisters said they know that they have each other and that allows them to overcome any challenges that come up along the way.
“It’s not always easy,” Lauren said. “Not only do Vanessa and I work with each other as sisters, but we also work with both of our husbands who manage our store, and both of our parents who are partners with us in many of the businesses that we own and operate together outside of Melaco Sisters. Yes, we fight,. Yes, we annoy each other some days, but every day, we love each other.”
“When you work with anyone as closely as Lauren and I do, there’s always difficulties,” Vanessa added. “But Lauren and I have so much love and respect for each other that we always find a solution. Lauren is the most open and honest person I know and although I’m 10 years her senior, she’s taught me as much as I’ve taught her and when something is bothering one of us, we talk openly about it. … I’m most proud of our resilience and our ability to be true partners.”
For the sisters, the path toward their current life differs.
Vanessa is the elder of the two and she was 19 when her parents purchased the business from her grandfather.
“I was in awe of them,” she remembers. “They were taking a huge leap with plans to grow their business and I got to watch it all.”
She started at 22 as a receptionist and worked her way up, and today, she is the CEO of the company, thanks to that trust from her parents.
“I can never thank my mom and dad enough for allowing me to work my way up the company ladder,” she said.
For Lauren, being in the business is not something that she knew was in the cards. She said she went to college to be a nurse, but learned quickly it wasn’t for her. Her next plan was to do pre-law and become an attorney, but it was Vanessa who suggested to Lauren that instead of law school, she should take a year away and work with her to give her some time to think.
“When I asked my parents for a job that summer, they told me no!” Lauren said with a laugh, saying that her parents wanted her instead to just take the summer off completely and cleanse her mind.
But the same week, a couple of Offshore Liftboats employees resigned, so Lauren was needed and she’s never looked back — working her way through the business like her sister did.
Both ladies say that it’s a challenge to juggle work, social lives and family lives, but that they wouldn’t want to do it anywhere but with one another.
Vanessa said that the No. 1 role of a working mother must be to be a mother and wife first and everything else second — a sentiment that Lauren agreed with.
And both sisters said that they preach this message to all of their employees. They want family to come first for all under their business umbrella.
“Family first is our motto in both businesses and we try our best to set the tone for that culture by keeping our own family first and allowing our employees to tend to their own families first,” Lauren said.
In speaking of employees, both sisters said they also wanted to thank all of the employees in their business family.
Because the sisters have so much on their plate, one of the biggest jobs they have is delegation and building a team of people they can rely on. That, Lauren said, is what she is most proud of in her career, and is something that the sisters will continue to work to do as their career evolves: empower quality people and put them in positions to succeed.
“It gives me great joy to know that we employ so many people — nearly 75 in total when you combine the businesses,” Lauren said. “They are who get me out of bed on the toughest mornings. Watching them all work hard to provide for their own families and watching them all grow as individuals throughout the years is the best part of it all for me."
