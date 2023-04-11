Twin sisters Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, known for their online personas as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins,” are two local women making a difference in the community with both their inspiring videos and messages, along with their own charitable works.
The Wilmore sisters, now 38, did not begin life with the easiest of childhoods. They first entered the Louisiana foster care system sometime around 1991 at just six years old.
“We were not adopted, and we exited foster care at age 18 years old,” Cherry Wilmore explained.
Originally from the Lake Charles area, they were raised over the years by two different foster families. Their second and last foster mother, Louise Wallace, took them in at age 10. Fortunately for the sisters, Wallace, whom they still consider their mother, raised them in a warm, caring environment which left a lasting impression on their lives.
“She was a loving woman, and kind – you wouldn’t see her do anything that would hurt another person,” Cherry Wilmore said. “She gave us balance and taught us how to serve [others].”
Never forgetting their experience and the challenges most foster children face, the pair were inspired to start a nonprofit organization in 2020 called Laptops of Love, focused on serving foster care children. Their organization supplies new laptops, equipping foster children with a tool to help them further their education, regardless of the number of placements they may move into. The program has in just three years raised tens of thousands of dollars and awarded dozens of laptops to foster children based in 31 Louisiana parishes.
The local area twins have been interviewed by both local and even national media outlets over the years for their selfless nonprofit works and outgoing personalities. On social media, they developed a Facebook following as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” and have been speakers for local and national events. Much of their work is aimed at raising awareness and improving the lives of foster care children.
“What many people are aware of is that many foster children lack stability; you go through many different placements,” Cherry Wilmore said. “By those different placements, the likelihood of a child graduating high school is somewhere between 40 and 50 percent.”
The sisters are themselves an unusual statistic in that they had only two placements during their entire 12 years in the foster care system, which is not the typical foster child’s experience. More than a third of foster children have more than two placements each year, according to information from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The lack of homelife stability dramatically affects a foster child’s childhood and eventually their lives as adults.
Passionate about their cause, the twin women have become living encyclopedias of knowledge regarding the foster care system, effortlessly spouting out foster care system statistics that would surprise most.
“Less than three percent of foster children graduate college or obtain post-secondary education, even if that’s a technical college,” Sherry Wilmore said. “It is one of those parts of our mission of why we believe in education; it could change the trajectory of your life - and not just your life, but the life of your child as well as children in a generation of generations.”
Both sisters have come out on the positive side of their own three percent statistic. Despite the odds, each Wilmore sister earned bachelor’s degrees. Both women now hold positions in different organizations where they help guide and transition incarcerated individuals back into society.
After overcoming much adversity, the two women had several inspiring things to say, including words of wisdom on breaking generational cycles of negative behavior.
“If you truly want to break a cycle, be what you didn’t have when you needed it the most,” Sherry Wilmore said. “Smile more than you cry, unless you cry happy tears.”
For more information on Cherry and Sherry Wilmore or their Laptops of Love program, visit www.eftwins.com, or on Facebook where they are known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins.”
