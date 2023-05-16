The Leadership Lafourche Class of 2023 was recognized at a graduation dinner held in their honor on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities. Graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of individuals toward this singular goal. Dr. John Doucet, a former three-time Chair of the Board, and from the inaugural Leadership Lafourche Class from 30 years ago, revisited the class to elaborate on the importance of preserving our culture and history.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Leadership Lafourche, it is an honor to present the Leadership Class of 2023:
-Allison Adams – Fletcher Technical Community College
-Tommie Aysenne – Duplantis Design Group
-Erica Bailey – Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
-Dillon Baronne – Lafourche Parish Government
-Jessica Boudreaux – John Deere
-Buffylynn Charpentier – Lafourche Parish School Board/BGC Art
-Gregory Cook – Lafourche Parish School District
-Hillary K. Danos – Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
-Jessica Davis – Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
-Jamie Falcon – Thibodaux Regional Health System
-Heidi Landry – T. Baker Smith
-Billy Lawson - RANGE
-Donna Martin – REV Business
-Addy Melancon – The Lafourche Gazette
-Kimothy Naquin – John Deere
-Mitch Orgeron – Lafourche Parish Government
-Barry Plaisance – Mayor, Town of Lockport
-Lindsey Rister – Greater Lafourche Port Commission
-Cy Toups – T. Baker Smith
-John Michael Waitz, Jr. – Home Title Company
-Ian Wallis – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism
Greg Cook, Director of Child Welfare and Attendance with the Lafourche Parish School District was the class speaker and spoke of he and his classmates’ journey over the last few months. “I can tell you that standing on a moving lock, over deep water is way more impressive than viewing pictures or watching a video,” was the general theme of Greg’s remarks as he spoke of the highlights of their experiences and the passion and commitment of presenters, as well as the relationships that they will take with them from the program.
For more information on the Leadership Lafourche program, please contact Lin Kiger, Executive Director at 985-693-6700, lin@lafourchechamber.com or www.leadershiplafourche.com. Applications will be accepted this summer for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 Leadership Class.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.