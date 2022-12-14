Light Up Lafourche’s first tree giveaway was a success.
Plans are already beginning towards growing the event in the future.
The local non-profit, created by Gazette Publisher Addy Melancon, organized and handed out Christmas trees to families in need throughout all reaches of Lafourche Parish in recent days in hopes of spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season.
Melancon said the inaugural event went smoothly and she’s thankful for the opportunity to help locals this Christmas.
“To see the joy on peoples’ faces, it was just amazing,” Melancon said. “The people who received the trees were so grateful and so happy, and what made it even better was seeing how happy and excited our staff was at being able to spread that Christmas cheer. Lafourche is a special place. We are a community that’s unlike any other in the world. We help our own. And to be able to give back during this Christmas season is something that we are proud of and something we will look to do in the future.”
Melancon said she wants to thank everyone who had a hand in the first-annual giveaway being a success.
She said she wanted to thank the Lafourche Parish School System for their work in allowing the non-profit to identify families in need. Light Up Lafourche targeted high school aged kids for the giveaway — a strategic move to try and make sure that something was done for older, teenage-age kids who are often forgotten about when holiday events are planned.
“We wanted the high school kids because they’re still kids,” Melancon said. “We see toy giveaways and different things that maybe don’t reach the people who are that age. We wanted the high school kids because they deserve to have something for them during the holidays.”
Melancon said she also wanted to thank the countless people in our community who either donated ornaments or time in decorating the trees, as well as the dozens more who offered words of advice or encouragement throughout the process.
“The support has just been overwhelming, but it makes me so proud to be part of our community,” Melancon said. “When we first did our news story announcing the start of the non-profit and our tree giveaway event, several people immediately reached out and offered their help. And throughout the process, we have been given encouragement and support from people in the community who have expressed how they feel it’s a great idea. It’s been wonderful to see our community come together.”
The 2022 trees have been handed out and this year’s giveaway has been completed, but plans are already in place to make this an annual event.
Locals who want to donate Christmas ornaments are asked to contact our offices to make arrangements. Ornaments can be dropped off to our Raceland offices or we can make arrangements for pickup if that is more convenient.
Light Up Lafourche is also going to accept cash donations throughout the year from locals. Those donations will go to the purchase of trees and ornaments for future events.
“We’re just getting started. We want this to be an annual event and we’re actively looking to grow and make it bigger and better,” Melancon said.
Our offices are at 1014 Highway 90 in Raceland. You can contact our team at 693-7229.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.