Lauren Landry has built her Thibodaux-based floral business The Floral Hive Design Company by bringing custom floral designs to the local tri-parish area, custom designs she says that are normally only found in larger metropolitan areas.
The 30-year-old entrepreneur has further carved out her own floral niche locally by focusing on clients holding meetings and special events rather than the typical retail store traffic most florists rely on.
Landry says she first got the bug to create with florals in 2016 following the passing of her aunt, who had dabbled in floral work as a pastime.
“I took it up as a solace during her passing, and I just couldn’t put floral down,” Landry said. “I love the environment and the fact that the floral community is so supportive; everybody wants to just be happy and help each other.”
She began her business The Flower Hive Design Company five years ago, after gaining freelance experience in various aspects of floral work.
“I had dabbled in different realms of the floral field, and I decided I wanted our area to have that modern ‘Flora Street’ accessible to them, and not have to go outsourced to city vendors,” Landry said. “So I decided to stop freelancing for the bigger names in New Orleans and open up my own brand in the Thibodaux area.”
Landry describes her business as a studio-based floral design shop, geared towards artisanal, custom-made floral arrangements. While she can prepare any sort of custom floral arrangement for any occasion, her business tends to cater mostly towards weddings and special events, with a focus on customization. Her business also hosts regular workshops where patrons can learn floral techniques professional florists use to build custom floral arrangements.
Her subscription program is yet another component of her business, allowing customers to get new floral arrangements delivered weekly or monthly. With each piece that leaves her floral studio, she strives to ensure each customer gets a floral design not available anywhere else, made just for the individual client.
“We use a wide, wide range of types of florals, and we make sure that it’s accessible to people,” Landry said. “We make sure that everything is fully customized, nothing is generic or mainstream, or something you can get just anywhere.”
Landry says her business primarily draws its mainstay of customers from the tri-parish area, as well as the New Orleans and Baton Rouge regions, but is open to travel anywhere. On occasion she has traveled as far as Austin, Texas for clients.
Landry has been a regular participant in a statewide floral design competition and fundraising event called Flower Fest Louisiana, held every April in the Baton Rouge area. The event’s big draw brings in a handful of up-and-coming floral artists from all over the state to compete in a floral design contest. Funds raised from the event go to St. Jude’s Hospital.
“We make these floral sculptures that are 10 feet tall – completely made out of florals- based on whatever the event’s theme is,” Landry said.
After running her own floral business for several years, Landry says she continues to be inspired by the art and creativity found in floral design work.
“When it comes to artistry, this is my outlet, for sure,” she said. “No matter how hard the business gets, at the end of the day I can go to sleep saying I do what I love. It doesn’t feel like work because…it’s creating something from nothing, making something beautiful, making sure people know you can celebrate anything.”
For more information about Lauren Landry and her floral design business, The Floral Hive Design Company, visit her website at www.thefloralhive.com or her Facebook page.
