Local man Colt Messer got the call no boat captain ever wants to receive 2 weeks ago.
The call that his boat was in serious distress and had capsized in the water.
Messer is a mechanic by trade who also owns the Gia Marie. That boat capsized in rough weather and Messer said he will never forget the call that the boat was in danger — a vessel that had his uncle and friend on board at the time of the incident.
“Boats can be replaced but people cannot,” he said. “I was more worried about my crew than the boat. I’m a mechanic by trade. Trolling is in my blood. I do it for a second income, and as a fisherman, we know the risks. It’s part of the job. But that call dropped my heart into my stomach. I was so fearful of losing my crew, not my boat.”
Flash forward two weeks and we’re proud to report that the story of the Gia Marie has a happy ending.
The boat has been repaired and is about to get back onto the water to continue to harvest seafood. The crew was shaken up, but had mostly minor bumps and bruises. They, too, are OK and will be able to continue working into the future.
But the story of what happened to the vessel is a tale of the powers of Mother Nature, and also a testament to the love our community has for one another when we have people in time of need.
The Gia Marie took the water 2 weekends ago knowing full well that there was rain in the forecast. But sometimes in trawling, battling through the elements is just part of the job.
But battling through the strongest punch Mother Nature has to offer is not something that a trawler can ever prepare for.
Messer said that at around 1 p.m., the crew noticed that the weather had taken a drastic turn for the worst and trouble was on the horizon.
“The sky turned black and the winds were swirling and then it began to hail,” Messer said.
When the hail started, it was just the beginning of the problems for the Gia Marie. With winds now swirling at dangerous levels and the rain coming down in sheets, a twister formed over the water, which picked up the boat and capsized it, sending the crew into the water.
Messer said his men didn’t do anything wrong. There was just no way of knowing that the expected thundershower would become a severe weather event that would become so severe. He said both he and his men learned a valuable lesson: Mother Nature is undefeated.
“Weather can change in the blink of an eye,” he said. “Don’t take anything for granted. Friends and family are more important than any material thing in this world.”
Fortunately, help was fast to arrive and the men aboard were quickly taken to safety with no injury. But the vessel was in need of some work, ingenuity and community help.
Messer said he cannot possibly thank the community enough for its help throughout the past several weeks. With some help, the boat was turned back right-side up, which allowed Colt and his brother, Chase, to begin doing the mechanical work needed to make repairs.
Today, the Gia Marie is fixed, and a potentially tragic situation has been averted without injury nor loss of income.
Messer said he thanks his family, friends and God for his mercy on the day.
“I have to thank Wayne Plaisance, Tony Fillinich, Andy Griffin, Adam Griffin, the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Fire District 3 and Chief Dedon, Darrel St. Pierre, Aaron Callais, Tom Pitre, Roy Thibodaux, Caden Messer, Chase Messer, Ricky Messer, Jude Messer, Angelle Messer, Lacey Messer, Raven Duet, Cody Duet, Reynolds Duet and Scott and Cameron Badeaux, among others that I may be forgetting,” he said. “They were on the scene and helping with the salvage and I have to thank my family and friends that helped with the cleanup and repairs. And most of all, I thank God for keeping my crew safe on that day.”
Messer said the easy part was getting the boat back rolling. He said he and his twin learned from the best, Albert Messer, so getting the boat back in operation was simple and cost efficient.
“That was an easy task,” he said with a laugh. “It cost us 16 cents, and a little bit of marvel mystery oil to get our cat engine purring again.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.