A local mother and her children are working hard trying to get recognition on the big screens in Show Biz.
Mother Brooke Guidry and her children Jaynie, Jaycie, Jayden and Jaylynn are all aspiring actors/actresses, with mom having worked on several acclaimed shows and the children growing into the field, as well.
Brooke Guidry said to be able to share this with her children is a joy and something that the three of them cherish.
Brooke, Jaynie and Jaycie were recently chosen as extras for the Stephen King movie ‘Boogeyman,’ which will be released to theaters on June 2.
“To see ourselves on the screen is such a rush,” Brooke said. “The kids haven’t gotten to see themselves on the TV just yet because ‘Boogeyman’ hasn’t been released yet, but after they would be finished filming and they would go behind the camera and watch the cameramen play it back, they would smile from ear-to-ear and get so excited seeing that they just did that.”
For the mother and the kids, the path toward Hollywood dreams comes from the ambition of one of the kids.
Brooke said that they looked into acting because Jaycie always told her mom that she wanted to be in show business and “be famous one day.”
“She always talked about going to Hollywood and walking the red carpet,” Brooke said with a laugh.
So being a good mom, Brooke took steps to help her child’s dream. She went online and made a profile for herself and her children to try and start submitting themselves to appear as extras in movies.
“It’s a fun thing to do as a family and we’re getting paid to do it, so that’s always a plus,” she said.
And things are beginning to grow.
Brooke said she’s appeared on Queer as Folk, Leverage Redemption, Fast Charlie and others with her appearance on Queer as Folk being her favorite so far.
For the kids, Jaycie will be a student in ‘Boogeyman,’ with Jaynie getting the biggest break of her career getting the chance to be a body double of the main character of the movie, Vivian Lyra Blair.
“She had her own trailer and loved being treated like royalty,” mom said. “We checked online to see if there’s been any update on Boogeyman lately and Jaynie was shocked to find her name on the cast list!”
Brooke said the grind of being an actor/actress is fun and that she and the kids enjoy it. The relationships you make along the way and the memories that are formed are what always makes it all worth it, she said.
“You become one big family on the set,” Brooke said. “Everybody is so welcoming and nice and you get to meet so many people.”
The kids agree with Mom, but say that they also enjoy the perks, too. Janie said she enjoys meeting the famous people on the sets, while Jaycie added that the food is amazing.
But the mom and kids all agree that probably the best part of it all is just being part of the process and seeing it all come together from start-to-middle-to-finish — like a giant puzzle.
“We all agree that the best thing about it is being behind the scenes and getting to see the movie all come together the way it does,” Brooke said. “There’s so much that goes into making a movie and getting the chance to be behind the scenes is just the best because you get to see the movie magic unfold.”
When Boogeyman comes out, Brooke said they have plans to have a family movie night to get together, buy snacks and watch it as a family.
With this opportunity now under their belts, the family says it’s hoping to continue to work hard to grow into their hobby, which they hope can maybe spark a full-fledged career.
“We love doing this work,” the mother said. “We are in the process of trying to expand and get bigger roles. Even some speaking roles in the near future so hopefully one day Jaycie will have her dream come true and will be on that red carpet!”
