Autism Awareness Month is in April — a month designed to raise awareness for autism and Asperger’s syndrome, while also celebrating the unique individuals who have the disorder.
Throughout the month, The Gazette will work to shine light on some of those unique individuals within our community. Our first is an Autistic child who is part of our newspaper family — a boy who celebrated a day he’s been looking forward to for more than 2 years this past week.
Jackson Gisclair is a fifth grader at Cut Off Elementary School. Full disclosure to readers: He is also my nephew and Godson. Together, he and I host the Parran and Jackson Podcast, when you can follow on my social media accounts.
Jackson had a big week this past week. First, he got to make the morning announcements at Cut Off Elementary School on Thursday, then won Student of the Month. After that, he got to see The Mario Movie in Houma — a day he has been waiting for since the movie was announced.
“It was awesome,” Jackson said of the movie. “I think everyone should go and see it.”
Jackson is a shining example of the uniqueness and special lives autistic people live.
He is incredibly skilled and is so creative.
Jackson loves playing with LEGOs or making things with his massive toy collection. Jackson has built several LEGO creations, and he also loves to build on Minecraft. Jackson also is creative with his toys. He turned a Mario backpack he owned into a Mario ventriloquist puppet, cutting out a hole in the back of the backpack for his arm, then shaping the mouth to fit his hand.
Jackson is an avid fan of video games, especially Sonic and anything involving the Super Mario Brothers series. Jackson owns a Mario Encyclopedia, and through the book and his own research, he’s become a walking encyclopedia of his own.
Jackson’s favorite character isn’t the lovable plumbers, but is instead their villainous rival. Jackson is a big fan of Waluigi, and he even owns some custom Waluigi gear to celebrate his fandom of the lesser known villain who has developed a huge internet following.
Jackson said he loved the Mario Movie, but said his only regret was that his beloved Waluigi didn’t make an appearance.
“But that’s OK,” he said. “It was still a great movie.”
Living with autism does present Jackson with some challenges. He does not like big crowds. He struggles sometimes with personal space and he is not comfortable saying other peoples’ names. Jackson is also an extremely picky eater due to sensory issues which make him only able to handle certain textures. All of those are tell-tale signs of people who have Autism or Asperger’s.
But Jackson doesn’t let his challenges define him.
He joined the local Special Olympics swimming team last summer and enjoyed success in his first year with the team. He also has plans to join the LCO Band next year.
Jackson said his hope for our podcast is to get “a billion subscribers.” That may be a little bit lofty, but who knows?
