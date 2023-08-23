It took many months of waiting, more than 1,000 miles of traveling and 10.5 hours of careful, delicate surgery: but little Daisy finally has her ear.
Daisy Stokes received a successful ear reconstruction this week in California — the cherry atop an amazing story of community camaraderie and the young girls’ personal perseverance.
Mother Devoni Danos reported to The Gazette that Daisy’s surgery went well, and she wanted to update the community. She said she again thanks all those who have helped in the process. The family has worked hard for years to fundraise to afford them the opportunity to get the surgery for Daisy. With it, doctors hope that she will be able to have the ability to hear in the ear.
“It is so humbling to see that all of my and the community’s hard work has paid off,” Danos said. “It’s really a birthday miracle. To travel thousands of miles across the country and get the long-awaited ear. It’s a blessing to know she finally has an ear and will finally be able to experience things we take for granted on a daily basis. This whole experience has truly been a blessing.”
The Gazette told Daisy’s story a few weeks ago, and since that time, community members have reached out to ask for an update because they became attached to the young girl’s story. She was born with Grade 3 Microtia Artresia, which left her deaf on that side of her skull.
The young girl had the option to receive an ear through a reconstructive surgery performed by Dr. Sheryl Lewin, but such a surgery carries hefty medical expenses.
But the community pitched in. Thanks to the hard work of Danos, friends, family and colleagues and also the generosity of our community, several successful fundraisers have been held and the family received the funding necessary to give the little girl her chance at having a functioning ear.
Both mom and child traveled to California in recent weeks and surgery was done on August 7 — the little girl’s birthday.
Danos reached out to The Gazette this week — still in California where Daisy is recovering. She has a long road to travel. But so far, the early indications are good.
“The ear reconstruction surgery is about 5-6 weeks long,” Danos said. “For now, the ear is protected by an ear cup, and has to be kept protected for awhile. Along with a daily regimen of antibiotics and other over the counter pain medication for the graft areas as needed. She can’t do any swimming, sweating, jumping, strenuous activity, running or anything that can affect her head for 6 weeks.”
If the surgery was fully successful, Daisy will regain 20-30% of her hearing on that side of her head, and it is too soon to know if that is the case yet. But just by getting the operation, Daisy will be able to wear glasses and have other comforts that she couldn’t previously enjoy without it.
Danos said the support she and her daughter have received throughout this process makes her so proud to call Lafourche home.
She said the people of California have also been supportive throughout.
“The support on this journey has been breathtaking,” she said. “On the day of surgery, our family and friends wore ‘Do it For Daisy’ shirts and the color blue to show their support. They posted pictures on social media and sent it to us to show us we were in their thoughts and prayers. Our local friends and family have sent care packages and Amazon gifts by the luggage carts full to Daisy. It’s been like Christmas in August. The gifts have all been so useful and appreciated. From button up pajamas to bath wipes since she can’t bathe for a while. We even got activity books and coloring book pages to keep her busy and calm. It’s amazing the amount of support we’ve gotten and to watch our community to pull together to support Daisy. … We traveled here alone, but we have never once felt alone.”
