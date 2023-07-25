A local girl is turning 4 on August 7, and she’s getting a gift this year that both she and her family cannot wait for her to get.
She’s getting an ear and the ability to hear.
Local girl Daisy Stokes is receiving an ear reconstruction surgery in California with pre-op for her surgery schedule on her birthday.
Devoni Danos is Daisy’s mother. She said that to see her child get this blessing in the coming weeks is something she and her family are so grateful for, and she knows this will be the happiest of birthdays for her little girl.
“It is truly like a dream come true to be scheduled and, on the countdown, to get Daisy this ear reconstruction done,” Danos said. “I am so grateful that a small-town person like myself and Daisy have made it this far to be able to get this surgery done.”
The story of how this lovely little girl got to this point is one worth telling.
Daisy was diagnosed at birth with Grade 3 Microtia Artresia. For the non-medical people, a microtia happens when the external ear is small and is not formed properly and an Artesia is the absence or underdevelopment of the ear canal and middle ear structures.
Because of that, Daisy is currently completely deaf on that side of her skull and doctors have not been able to help her because bone anchored hearing aids can’t be used on her because she does not have enough ear to hold the headband and device on.
With the surgery, Daisy will be able to restore 20-30% of the hearing on that side of her head and she is going to be able to enjoy both the hearing but also the ability to enjoy life comforts that many people may take for granted.
“She will be able to wear sunglasses, eyeglasses, if needed, goggles and other things,” Danos said. “Her confidence and self esteem are future events that would have been taken into consideration. Getting this ear will also help with her balance and equilibrium. Right now, she is extremely clumsy and is doing physical therapy because of this. Her speech will also improve after getting the ear because some of her hearing will be restored. … This surgery will help Daisy in so many ways — now and into the future.”
To get to this point, the family has also received a plethora of help from the community, support which Danos said she is so appreciative of.
The mother said she has a long list of people to thank for her daughter’s surgery. In the past several months, the family has hosted countless fundraising events to support Daisy’s cause, including car shows, vendor events, cook-offs, plate lunches, community yard sales, sweet sales and so much more.
Danos said to have the area’s support is humbling and she is so proud to call our area home.
“It’s been 3 full years of raising funds especially during COVID times and Hurricane Ida to get this surgery,” Danos said. “We are a little more than halfway to the cost of the surgery. The surgery is very expensive, so we are feeling very accomplished. The amount of support I have had from the community is absolutely humbling. To friends that donated sweets, volunteers that cooked jambalayas, volunteers that worked booths and to anyone who showed up to any event we hosted and took part in supporting Daisy, there are truly no words to express how thankful I am. We would not have gotten this far without the support of my community, family and friends. I work for the Lafourche Parish Permits Department and Parish President Archie Chaisson along with my supervisors and co-workers have all been super accommodating and helpful in scheduling the necessary time off, along with filing for FMLA and everything. Everyone at work has been very supportive of us in this journey of getting Daisy an ear.”
The mom and daughter leave for California on August 7. Her pre-op is on August 7. Surgery is scheduled for August 9 at 5 a.m. in Torrance, California. Her surgeon is Dr. Sheryl Lewis. The family will have to have a 5-week stay in California while the ear heals after surgery.
But to know that young Daisy is about to get something that the family has long awaited is priceless and something the family believes will be worth the wait.
“It’s her birthday and her birthday gift is an ear,” Danos said with a smile.
If you feel the need to donate to this young girl and her family, to help offset the expenses for their stay in California, you can donate to their Venmo @doitfordaisy or CashApp $doitfordaisy
