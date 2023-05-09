Owners of local photography studio T+T Natural Elegance, Tory Hebert and Treva Breaux, have put together a business endeavor that is not only a creative outlet, but has become a way for them to honor Breaux’s family heritage as well.
The story of their business began with Treva Breaux, who took an interest in photography at an early age. His grandfather, Eustace Breaux, ran a photography studio in the local area for many years called Eustace Inc. He learned basic photography skills as a child from both his grandfather and his godfather who was also a local photographer. Prior to starting his business his godfather supplied him with a camera to practice on, and his love for photography grew.
“My grandpa [primarily focused on high school] seniors, families and wedding photography,” Breaux said. “The idea of photography was always in the back of my mind. Taking pictures was part of growing up because my grandpa was such a big photographer.”
Shortly after getting married in 2021, Breaux and his husband Tory Hebert – who were both working as full-time high school teachers at the time – decided to create a photography business to share the creative photography passion they both loved. Both Tory and Treva have theater backgrounds, and it was their love of the creative process in theater that finally led them back to photography.
“[Photography] fills that need to stage something and have this artsy take on portraying ideas into a final product,” Breaux said of his business.
The pair took care in naming their new studio, wanting in their business’ name something that would aptly describe the way they planned to capture their clients’ images.
“We chose T+T Natural Elegance [because of the style we wanted it to reflect]; we want it to be very natural,” Breaux said. “We’re not trying to over-edit pictures or over-edit people. We’re trying to catch the raw beauty of people.”
Much like Treva Breaux’s grandfather Eustace did in his studio, T+T Natural Elegance focuses primarily on wedding, senior portrait and special event photography and now videography. As their business has progressed, the business owners have come to discover more of what drives them through each photo shoot.
“What we’ve realized is that we really enjoy seeing people celebrate the milestones of their lives,” Breaux said.
The business has expanded into special events and cultural events such as quinceaneras, along with engagement and weddings, family portraits and the senior high school portrait photography they’ve typically pursued.
With their backgrounds both as high school educators, Breaux says he and his husband Tory’s work in high school senior portraits tend to be particularly rewarding.
“When we [take senior portraits], that’s meaningful to us…many of the pictures we take either Tory or I taught the student,” Breaux said. “I love seeing students realize all of their work paid off whenever we’re taking their pictures.”
Breaux recently left his job as a high school teacher and now runs much of the day-to-day business operations full time for T+T Natural Elegance, while his husband and partner Tory Hebert continues hard at work in what Treva says are two full time jobs - both teaching high school students and working in the studio after classes end each day.
Just as in life, the photography duo shares duties in their business, particularly editing work.
“We’re kind of like Yin and Yang in a sense, we balance each other out,” Breaux explained. “[Tory] is really good at editing photos, I’m really good at editing video…we really do have a nice balance.”
To learn more about Tory Hebert and Treva Breaux’s work, or for booking information, visit T+T Natural Elegance’s website at www.ttnaturalelegance.com or contact them via their Facebook page.
