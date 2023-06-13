Two local schools got to showcase their knowledge and intelligence against others from around the country in late May, competing at the Quiz Bowl Nationals in New Orleans.
Golden Meadow Middle School and South Lafourche competed at the event, which featured teams from around the country all vying for the common prize of being the smartest, savviest bunch at housing academic trivia.
Samantha Sanamo is a parent of a child on both teams. She also filled in and helped coach South Lafourche at Nationals. She said to see the local kids compete and have fun on such a big stage is very fulfilling.
“It is amazing to see our kids get to show that we can compete academically and that being from a ‘small town’ has no bearing on their ability,” she said. “It’s also neat for the kids to meet other kids from around the country, while getting to experience the history and culture of New Orleans.”
For Golden Meadow Middle School, a trip to Nationals has become somewhat of a home away from home.
This year marked the 8th-straight year that the Lions qualified and competed in the big tournament, which is a huge badge of pride for those within the school.
Coach Byron Robichaux said he is exceptionally proud of this year’s team, which replaced a lot of its production from last season and rebuilt with several players with little to no experience.
“It’s a young team,” he said. “To do as well as we did — which was on par as some of our other teams to make Nationals — that’s something we’re really happy about.”
Robichaux said his kids work hard to soak in and absorb as much knowledge as they can throughout the year to prepare themselves for competitions. At Golden Meadow, the students practice from late-September to late-May — even after school ends. Practices are 2x a week for 90 minutes per session, excluding testing weeks and holidays.
Golden Meadow took two teams to the tournament and one team went 2-4 in the competition and the other went 3-3. Robichaux said to see the kids have success and have fun is a special feeling.
“It’s great,” he said. “And it really builds confidence. It shows the kids when we’re in more local tournaments that they always will be able to compete because they know that they’ve competed favorably against teams from around the country.”
For South Lafourche, the Nationals experience was also the culmination of hard work throughout the year.
Samano said it’s so interesting to see the dynamics of a Quiz Bowl team because you need intelligence, yes. But you also need well-rounded students who have general knowledge in a lot of different topics to be able to score points throughout the game.
She said she’s blown away by the skills of the students who compete in the game.
“As a family, we play a lot of trivia, board and online games,” she said. “However, a lot of it is just their own personal skill and drive. Most of these kids have their own interest in a topic and are able to pull from that knowledge. Where one might excel in math or astronomy, another will excel in mythology or geography. My kids also randomly quiz each other. It’s a little bit prepping and a little bit of healthy competition.”
This year’s Nationals was also unique for the Tarpons because of other reasons, as well. The Tarpons’ coach is Annie Joe St. Pierre, and she was getting married the week of Nationals, which meant that Sanamo and Sheri Bouziga, a cafeteria worker at the school, filled in and plugged the gaps.
Sanamo said watching her kids compete is always a nervous time, but to watch them while acting as a de facto part of the team made it even more challenging.
“I knew it would be more nerve wracking, but this gave me a new perspective,” she said. “You don’t know what questions will be asked and you want to give everyone the opportunity to show off their skills. It’s a hard decision when the kids are equally knowledgeable on different subjects. I am excited to continue seeing our kids grow and compete more with the experiences they got at Nationals.”
And, as always, our community, played a large hand in it all, too.
To compete at Nationals, both teams needed help from sponsors and both Sanamo and Robichaux said they wanted to thank those who pitched in.
Sanamo said the kids on both teams got to make memories that they’ll carry with them forever, and that community support is a great reason why.
“I really want to thank our community for stepping up and helping support our kids going to Nationals,” she said. “We had a great amount of donations and assistance from local businesses as well as just regular people who made it possible. This experience created memories that will last a lifetime for these kids and shows them that their academic effort matters to the community.”
