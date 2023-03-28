A local restaurant in Raceland has now been serving our community delicious meals for more than 2 years.
Those with the local business want customers to know that they are appreciated and why the business has plans to continue on into the future.
Coco’s Mexican Grill is located at 4876 La. Highway 1 in Raceland — the home the business has had since it opened its doors just more than 2 years ago.
Bety Medrano with Coco’s said that the local eatery loves serving its customers, adding that the people who support the restaurant are appreciated and loved for allowing the family business to continue forward.
“We are a family owned and operated business and our goal is to always serve our customers the best quality, delicious and authentic Mexican dishes,” Medrano said. “And also, we take pride in giving the best service possible.”
For Coco’s, family is everything.
The local restaurant celebrated its 2nd birthday earlier this year and the idea to have an authentic Mexican restaurant came from a proud father looking to own a business with his family.
Medrano said her father wanted to create a business which would allow his family to work together as a team to provide a service to the community.
With that in mind, Coco’s was born because the family has a love of cooking and several dishes that they thought could bring joy to our community.
“My dad has always aimed for a business because he wanted something that our whole family could work together at and help each other with while also being able to serve people some of our favorite family recipes,” Medrano said.
At Coco’s Mexican Grill, the menu is loaded full of delicious dishes with several different types of tacos, enchiladas, tamales, fajitas and other dishes — all served with fresh ingredients and all home cooked in the restaurant’s kitchen.
When asked to give a favorite dish, Medrano gave a few that have flown off the menu in recent months as locals have frequented the restaurant.
“Our No. 1 dish right now are the Quesabirrias. They are so popular at the moment,” Medrano said. “But we also have our specialty tacos, street tacos and our authentic Molcajete that people enjoy.”
When asked for plans for the future, Medrano said Coco’s Mexican Grill wants to continue to serve the public and grow its customer base with delicious food and customer service.
Medrano said that Coco’s also has plans for other possible exciting things, as well.
“We are opening a Latin market right by Coco’s at the moment,” Medrano said. “But we also have made plans of opening another location in the future.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.