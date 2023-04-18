The LSU women’s basketball team is the talk of the sports world after their first-ever national championship victory.
For 6 local women who are LSU diehards, the chance to see the Lady Tigers cut down the nets is something that they will never soon forget.
A group of LSU fans followed the Lady Tigers throughout the season, then also the NCAA Tournament, making the trip to Dallas to see the team play. For Debra Rebstock, Rainie Terrebonne, Ruth Falgout, Charlotte Guidry, Charlene Danos and Lydia Guidry, getting to be at the game in person is a memory that they will never soon forget.
“I’ve been at the football National Championship Games, but this was different,” Lydia Guidry said. “Finally a basketball championship and for it to be on the women’s side made it more special.”
“That post-game celebration gave us all, as the Cajun Cannon likes to say, the frissons,” added Rebstock. “Finally a Lady Tiger team conquered its Final 4 demons and won its first national title.”
The group of ladies are all LSU diehards.
They have endured the good and the bad of LSU women’s basketball history — the high moments of the mid-2000s, and then most recently the lows of a struggling team that had lost its swagger.
Charlene Danos is an LSU season ticket holder of 16 years, and she said that the title win was a thrill.
Also in the group was her twin sister, Charlotte Guidry. Together, the siblings have watched both the good and the bad of the Lady Tigers in recent years.
Charlene, Charlotte, Debra Rebstock and Ruth Falgout have watched LSU women’s basketball together for years.
“Experiencing this with my twin sister and our dear friends made it even better,” Danos said.
“Seeing it with the same people that witnessed heartache for many years was special,” Charlotte Guidry added. “Especially since we were in Tampa and witnessed the heartbreaking loss to Tennessee in the last second of the game.”
For all of the ladies, there are not enough positive things to say about LSU coach and Louisiana native Kim Mulkey.
Falgout said that after years of driving to watch LSU in a near-empty arena, Mulkey has brought new life to the team.
“We drove to Baton Rouge so many times when it wasn’t even fun anymore. We were about to give up when we started hearing the rumors about Kim Mulkey coming to LSU, so we said let’s give it another year,” she said. “Now, we can’t wait until next year.”
For Terrebonne, she said she knew that Mulkey would give LSU the secret sauce they needed to get over the top.
Terrebonne is the former girls’ basketball coach at South Lafourche. She said one thing that made this trip ironic is that she was coached in Biddy by Charlotte Guidry.
“When it was announced that Mulkey was coming to LSU, I just knew the program would be brought back to what it used to be and get a huge following,” Terrebonne said.
Most all in the group said they weren’t sure before the tournament how far LSU might go, but with the title under their belts, they are all soaking it all in and are enjoying it every step of the way.
Lydia Guidry said that when the final buzzer sounded and the clock hit 0:00, she and those around her were elated. Guidry played for South Lafourche in the late 1970s. Her team was beaten by Hammond High in the playoffs.
Their star player? Kim Mulkey.
“Those girls believed and as the season went on, I knew they had something special,” Guidry said. When the clock hit zero, the LSU fans were ecstatic. As an LSU alum, I was so proud after every game to sing my Alma mater. But the most proud was after we won the Natty.”
Rebstock agreed and said now, she cannot wait to get back to Baton Rouge next season and see the PMAC full of screaming Tiger fans — the way it should be!
The coolest thing about our success will come in November when we’ll be sitting in our old seats and hearing us and 10,000 screaming fans who will be cheering that national championship banner going up, cheering the Bayou Barbie as she dominates the paint, cheering Kim in her one-of-a-kind coach’s outfit, and cheering the No. 1 ranked freshman class as they step up and join the ever-growing Lady Tigers nation,” she said. “That’ll be the coolest thing of all.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.