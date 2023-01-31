Larose native Melanie Boulet has managed to turn a lifelong love of Louisiana history and teaching into a second career as a French Quarter tour guide with her business, Boulet Walking Tours.
Former educator Boulet, 64, grew up on her father’s crawfish farm in the Larose area, where she lived in a large family with five siblings. She has fond memories of her childhood growing up in Lafourche Parish, and says she felt a closeness to nature and the bayou region after spending her formative years on a farm.
“I have just always felt very connected to the bayou,” Boulet said. “I just love the natural setting that I grew up in.”
After completing her higher education, Boulet left Lafourche Parish to begin her education career teaching in New York City, and later moved to Honduras to teach. She then joined the United States Peace Corps and taught in Paraguay in South America for three years, before returning home to Louisiana to teach in the New Orleans area. Boulet worked the remainder of her 32-year education career in New Orleans before retiring from education.
“I spent quite a few years teaching in New Orleans,” Boulet said. “At least half [of my education career] was in New Orleans.”
Once she retired, Boulet’s interest in history evolved into her current tour guide business, Boulet Walking Tours. She was able to combine her interests in history along with her many years’ experience leading students on field trips throughout the French Quarter into her current walking tour business.
“I basically turned one of my hobbies into a job,” Boulet said. “For years I had taken my students to the French Quarter to show them the history of the city. Then I started taking family members to the French Quarter to show them the history of the city…and then I started taking friends there.”
Eventually Boulet’s prior experience leading students, family, and friends on guided French Quarter tours, along with her love of history, led to starting her own tour guide company focused solely on the French Quarter.
“The French Quarter is just a fascinating neighborhood, and has a long 300-year history,” Boulet said. “It takes in just about every group that influenced Louisiana or that lived in Louisiana. I really enjoy that neighborhood and enjoy its incredibly unique culture and history.”
Boulet’s walking tour typically lasts two hours, where she leads guests through a thoughtfully selected 1.5 mile long French Quarter path. Her guided tour is backed by her extensive research taken from New Orleans history books, knowledge gained from teaching Louisiana and American history to students for many years, along with studying most of the historical markers in and around the French Quarter.
“For the last 10 years that my husband and I lived in New Orleans – when we moved there, I promised myself I would never pass up a [French Quarter] historical marker, and I never have,” Boulet explained of her research process. “I have read every single historical marker in that neighborhood.”
While there are so many historical sites found inside the French Quarter, one of her favorite stops includes Congo Square on Rampart Street.
“I feel like when my guests get there, it’s kind of a magical place, because so much history occurred at Congo Square,” Boulet said.
The Napoleon House on Chartres Street is yet another of the many places of interest she enjoys showing guests along her tour.
“The French in New Orleans just loved Napoleon, and always wanted him to rule the city,” Boulet explained. “They actually had a house ready to go for when he got out of prison.”
For more information regarding Melanie Boulet and her French Quarter walking tours, or to schedule a tour, email her at bouletwalkingtours@gmail.com, or visit www.bouletwalkingtours.com.
